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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2026



Quoting: Jasem's Ekosphere: KStars 3.8.3 Released —

For Linux users, it's highly recommended to use the official KStars Flatpak hosted at Flathub.

This release brings major improvements to the Mount Modeler with artificial horizon filtering and uniform point distribution, significant connection speed optimizations, better guide streaming integration, and enhanced rotator handling. We've also fixed several scheduler and stability issues reported by the community. Here are the highlights...