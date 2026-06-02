news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
University of Toronto ☛ I'm not sure we'd use AppArmor much even if we could
The news of the time interval is a string of local privilege escalation vulnerabilities in Linux (in part in the kernel). We very much need the security boundary of Unix logins, and some of these vulnerabilities are mitigated or blocked by various Linux kernel security modules ('LSMs') (cf), so I've recently been thinking if we'd use AppArmor, the LSM that Ubuntu supports.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ AMD launch the Radeon RX 9070 GRE, Ryzen 7 7700X3D, expanded socket AM5 support and more | GamingOnLinux
Computex 2026 has begun and AMD have revealed multiple new bits of hardware - so here's what you need to know.
-
-
WINE or Emulation
-
It's FOSS ☛ Reverse WSL? I Tried This New Tool to Integrate Windows Apps in Linux
Now reverse the situation. How about using Windows applications on Linux? Sure, WINE and Bottles are there but I came across a new tool that combines container technology with Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) to give you native-app feel for Windows software on Linux.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
LWN ☛ DistroWatch turns 25
The DistroWatch site is celebrating its
25th anniversary. "All in all, it has been an incredible ride. Many
of you who read these pages regularly know that downloading and testing
distributions is a highly addictive pastime. I have been an avid
distro-hopper for the last 25 years and I don't see myself abandoning this
activity for many more years to come." Congratulations to Ladislav
Bodnar and all the others who have kept that resource going for so long.
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - May 2026
Other notable bumps include libusb 1.0.30, GnuPG 2.5.20, LibreOffice 26.2.3.2, PostgreSQL 18.4, rsync 3.4.3, poppler 26.05.0, and Expat 2.8.1.
-
-