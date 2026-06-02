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Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Improved MDRAID Support
Coming more than three months after Clonezilla Live 3.3.1, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 17th, 2026, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.
Highlights of Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 include a new ocs-cvtimg-enc program for converting encrypted images, a new gocryptfs mechanism for image encryption, MDRAID deployment support for the lite server, support for LVM thin provisioning, and a new checksum mechanism for the live system using b3sum instead of sha256sum.