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Free and Open Source Software
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Helius Personal Finance Tracker - Rust CLI/TUI - LinuxLinks
Helius Personal Finance Tracker is a local-first personal finance application built around a Rust command-line interface and full-screen terminal user interface.
It stores financial data in a local SQLite database and lets you manage accounts, categories, income, expenses, transfers, budgets, recurring bills, reconciliation, and cash-flow planning from the terminal. The software can be run interactively, through direct commands, or inside Docker.
This is free and open source software.
MyFin - personal finance manager - LinuxLinks
MyFin is a personal finance manager that helps users organise their money, monitor income and spending, and plan ahead with budgeting and forecasting tools.
It’s the web frontend for the MyFin Budget platform, with separate projects available for the API and Android app.
This is free and open source software.
Tuidger - terminal-based personal finance manager - LinuxLinks
Tuidger is a terminal-based personal finance manager for tracking expenses, revenues, transfers, and account balances.
It keeps data locally in a SQLite database, making it suitable for users who want a private, offline-first way to manage day-to-day finances without cloud accounts or web services. The program includes dashboard views, ledger management, account tracking, period selection, export tools, and optional Git-based backups.
This is free and open source software.
BudgetBee - self-hosted personal finance manager - LinuxLinks
BudgetBee is a self-hosted personal finance manager that helps users track income, expenses, transfers, budgets, accounts, and upcoming bills from a web interface.
It’s designed for people who want to keep sensitive financial data on their own infrastructure rather than relying on a third-party cloud service. The application is deployed with Docker Compose and uses a Laravel backend, React frontend, and MySQL/MariaDB database. The project is under active development, so it’s best treated as an evolving application rather than the sole authoritative record for your finances.
This is free and open source software.
Fussel - photo gallery generator - LinuxLinks
Fussel is a photo gallery generator for people who want to publish folders of images as a polished web gallery.
It turns a directory structure into browsable albums and sub-albums, provides a modern viewer for photos in the browser, and is designed for self-hosted use with either Docker or a local installation workflow.
This is free and open source software.
ExpenseOwl - self-hosted expense tracker - LinuxLinks
ExpenseOwl is a self-hosted expense tracker designed for people who want a simple way to record spending without the complexity of full budgeting systems.
It focuses on manual tracking of expenses and income, presenting a monthly overview through a clean web interface with category breakdowns and cashflow information.
This is free and open source software.