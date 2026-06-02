Helius Personal Finance Tracker is a local-first personal finance application built around a Rust command-line interface and full-screen terminal user interface.

It stores financial data in a local SQLite database and lets you manage accounts, categories, income, expenses, transfers, budgets, recurring bills, reconciliation, and cash-flow planning from the terminal. The software can be run interactively, through direct commands, or inside Docker.

This is free and open source software.