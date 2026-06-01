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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 31st, 2026
This week, we got lots of great releases, including MX Linux 25.2, Sway 1.12, Rhino Linux 2026.1, AlmaLinux OS 10.2, Rocky Linux 10.2, IPFire 2.29 Core Update 202, Calibre 9.9, MKVToolNix 99.0, PipeWire 1.6.6, fwupd 2.1.4, NixOS 26.05, Armbian 26.5, Shelly 2.3.2, Audacious 4.6, AppGrid 1.8, NVIDIA 610, Marknote 1.6, Ubuntu 26.10 Snapshot 1, and COSMIC 1.0.14.
On top of that, Canonical released Workshop for deploying sandboxed development environments on Ubuntu, and the California government plans to exempt Linux from its age attestation bill. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for May 31st, 2026.