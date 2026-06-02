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Linux Turns 35 This Year. Its Birthplace Replaces Windows With GNU/Linux.
Last month: ICYMI: GNU/Linux Did Not Start in Finland
Today: (this month)
This year in Finland GNU/Linux is measured as rising. We see this not only in Finland. It's not exactly shocking given what went on at Microsoft. The company openly admits that its slopfest repels many users; it tries to fake its "market potential" by imposing on Windows users stuff they neither want nor need. █
Image source: Love Finland Flag Sign Heart Symbol