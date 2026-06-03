news
Red Hat on OpenShift, Bugs, Slop, and More
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Red Hat Official ☛ OpenShift Virtualization 4.21: Removing complexity from your virtual machine networking workflow
Explore the highlights of these networking enhancements: [...]
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Red Hat Official ☛ Fragnesia and friends: When page cache vulnerabilities keep coming back
While I was wrapping up this article, another related variant,DirtyDecrypt (CVE-2026-31635), started circulating publicly alongside exploit discussion and proof-of-concept coverage. At that point, we were looking at 4 major Linux privilege escalation vulnerabilities in roughly 14 days, all abusing variations of the same broader pattern.
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RedHat Linux Kernel Multiple Vulnerabilities
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Red Hat Official ☛ AI in production at the industrial edge: A repeatable path with Red Hat and Intel [Ed: More and more slop from what used to be a Linux firm]
Red Hat Device Edge addresses this problem by delivering operational consistency for far-edge workloads and devices. It accomplishes this with Red Hat Enterprise Linux as the consistent and flexible operating system alongside the Red Hat build of MicroShift, a lightweight Kubernetes container orchestration solution built from the edge capabilities in Red Hat OpenShift. Customers can build on this foundation to move AI beyond pilots. But to do so, they need a repeatable system recipe,not a one-off integration. Red Hat and Intel offer tools that can be used to build for edge AI. This scalable approach to industrial edge AI looks like a pipeline:
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Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate autoscaling inference in Red Hat AI with Everpure [Ed: Slop peddling by Red Hat to help IBM's lies]
One of the many benefits of a sovereign cloud is agency in how you accomplish your operations. Sovereign AI means you have control over the agents in your applications, workflows, and value delivery chain. Much of agent behavior is dependent on interactions with the model, so a truly sovereign agentic system requires sovereign inference - which in turn demands accelerators and AI models that are fully under your control.