Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, Linux Lite 8.0 (codename Hematite) introduces Calamares as the default graphical installer, replacing Ubuntu’s Ubiquity desktop installer, support for the DEB822 sources format, and an OEM installer for hardware vendors.

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Highlights of Audacious 4.6 include a new File Browser plugin, which will be available for both GTK and Qt interfaces, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for exporting playlists via command line with audtool, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and support for all AIFF extensions and MIME types.

Coming almost three months after Armbian 26.2, the Armbian 26.5 release adds support for new ARM boards and chips, including Arduino UNO Q (QRB2210), Mekotronics R58S2, NanoPC-T6 LTS Plus, Ariaboard Photonicat 2, EByte ECB41-PGE, NORCO EMB-3531, Cainiao CNIoT-CORE, SpacemiT MUSE Book, EasePi A2/R2, TQ-Systems TQMa8MPxS/TQMa93xxLA, Seeed reComputer devkits, and multiple Qidi X-series boards.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.3.1, the Shelly 2.3.2 release introduces a brand-new downgrade UI that lets you downgrade packages to a previous version, the long-requested Flatpak repair workflow, a fully-featured ignore command group for managing IgnorePkg entries, and support for tooltips across the GUI.

Coming two and a half months after Marknote 1.5, the Marknote 1.6 release introduces support for searching for notes across all your notebooks from the command bar, the ability to add emojis to your notes, an optional background blur effect for the editor, and initial support for sub-folders.