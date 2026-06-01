news
Programming Leftovers
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Dan Q ☛ Converting ISO Country Codes to Flag Emojis
Here’s the essence of the algorithm: [...]
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Loris Cro ☛ You Must Fix Your Asserts | Loris Cro's Blog
A user on a discussion platform wrote:
I think “disabling asserts in prod” is a pretty common technique, yeah?
As far as I know that is probably a correct statement, but I believe it to be an irredeemably bad practice. Let’s start with some context first, since this discussion started because of how std.debug.assert works in Zig.
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Rlang ☛ April 2026 Top 40 New CRAN Packages
Three hundred seventy-six of the new packages submitted to CRAN in April were still there in mid-May.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Steven Deobald: Stay and fight.
Nine months ago, I had to field quite a few angry comments from folks who told me they intended to drop their GNOME Foundation memberships in the wake of confusing and opaque board behaviour. I say to you now what I told each of them back in September:
Stay and fight.
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Python
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Adam Johnson ☛ Django: introducing django-integrity-policy
Integrity-Policy allows you to opt in to requiring integrity attributes on your page, ensuring that you can never load potentially-compromised resources. The header is fairly simple, at least right now—here’s a complete example that requires integrity for all scripts and stylesheets: [...]
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