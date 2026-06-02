news
Transmission 4.1.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Important Fixes
Coming three and a half months after Transmission 4.1.1, the Transmission 4.1.2 release is here to fix a bug that could cause duplicate HTTP announces to be sent to trackers, a bug that stalled some downloads at 99%, a bug that prevented TCP peer connections on some systems, and a build failure when building Transmission with link-time optimization.
Transmission 4.1.2 also fixes a startup bug causing subsequent torrents to fail if one torrent failed to parse, an upgrade bug that could overwrite the utp_enabled and tcp_enabled settings, and a crash that could occur when a peer supplied a reqq value smaller than 32 in the LTEP (LibTorrent Extension Protocol) handshake.