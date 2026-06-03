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EU Seeking More Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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RTL ☛ 'We set our rules': EU to unveil plan to wean itself off US, Asia tech
EU tech tsar Henna Virkkunen will unveil the new "technological sovereignty" package in Brussels, including new rules on chips, cloud computing and AI.
The goal: to build digital ecosystems that ensure Europe retains control over services and data, and resists foreign interference.
Brussels worries its soft underbelly has been exposed after crises over chips and rare earths with China last year, coupled with fears an angry President Donald Trump could one day pull the plug on US cloud computing via a "kill switch".
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Appeals Centre Europe ☛ Appeals Centre Europe Transparency Report: April 2025 to March 2026
Appeals Centre Europe is an independent out-of-court dispute settlement body certified under Article 21 of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). This allows people and organisations in the EU to challenge social media platforms’ decisions.
We currently cover Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Threads, TikTok and YouTube.
During the period covered by this report (April 2025 – March 2026), we accepted disputes about:
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Reclaim The Net ☛ EU Appeals Body's Own Data Shows Censorship Fails
When users flagged content that the platforms had chosen to leave online, the body overturned that decision 63 percent of the time. The same companies are deleting things they shouldn’t and keeping up things the regime says they should remove, often in the same reporting period.
The machinery the DSA built to produce correct moderation outcomes is producing roughly a coin flip. Legitimate posts get censored. The body reviewing the censorship then has to tell the platform to put them back. More than half the time, when it can see the evidence, it concludes the platform got it wrong.