EU Seeking More Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty

EU tech tsar Henna Virkkunen will unveil the new "technological sovereignty" package in Brussels, including new rules on chips, cloud computing and AI.

The goal: to build digital ecosystems that ensure Europe retains control over services and data, and resists foreign interference.

Brussels worries its soft underbelly has been exposed after crises over chips and rare earths with China last year, coupled with fears an angry President Donald Trump could one day pull the plug on US cloud computing via a "kill switch".