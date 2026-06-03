news
today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ Install Rocky Linux 10 Remotely via RDP on a Headless Server
That works fine after the system is installed because you can manage it over SSH, but the initial OS installation is different, especially when a graphical installer is involved, since you normally need a screen.
-
APNIC ☛ Cold start DNS
An interesting way to look at this topic is to start with a single DNS recursive resolver that is in a cold start state, where there is nothing held in the resolver’s local cache. It’s an easy experiment to replicate, so let’s start with my web server domain name, www.potaroo.net, and use a local Bind recursive resolver, running version 9.20.23.
-
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Taming Strace
While I’m not always a fan of GUIs, this is one of those cases where making the data easier to browse is a great idea. Enter strace-tui, a text-based GUI for strace from [Rodrigodd]. The program can parse output from strace or manage the strace execution itself, and either way, display the data in a useful way.
I started out looking at [janestreet’s] strace_ui, but the OCaml setup was throwing errors for me, so I just gave up. The strace-tui installs like many Rust programs, using cargo, and it went smoothly.
-
University of Toronto ☛ When su replaced login for becoming another Unix login
Plain 'su' can let you become another user, including root, but what it explicitly doesn't do by default is create a new login shell for that user. If you do 'su root', the new root shell normally inherits most of your environment, your current directory, and so on. Sometimes this is what you want and sometimes you really want a new login environment, and originally in Unix how you got the latter was to run 'login' from your existing shell session (and this meant that login was setuid root, like su).
-
Make Use Of ☛ A few terminal commands combined replaced the Linux apps I was using for search, logs, and disk usage
For several years, I was the guy with a dozen GUI apps on my Linux desktop. They all served a purpose: one for file search, one for log viewing, and another for disk usage. I was constantly switching between windows to perform different parts of my workflow.
However, everything changed the moment I started chaining together basic terminal commands like grep, find, du, jq, and sort. It's been a valuable upgrade to my workflow, improving my efficiency and reducing the time spent switching between GUI apps. I'll walk you through the exact combinations I use and how they've helped.