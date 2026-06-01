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TileOS 2.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2026



Final stable release of TileOS 2.0 "Sauropod"! You can download various editions from https://downloads.tile-os.com/stable/

What's new:

• The package database has been updated to Debian 13;

• The native Debian kernel, which supports Secure Boot, is used by default. The Liquorix kernel, optimized for typical desktop tasks, is also available for installation;

• The sudo-rs utility, a Rust-based Sudo variant, is used by default;

• systemd-resolved has been used as the system DNS resolver instead of Dnsmasq. dhcpcd5 has been used instead of isc-dhcp-client ;

• The tileos-kernel-manager utility for installing and removing Linux kernels has been added;

• The TileOS Welcome utility has been added, which runs at system startup and allows for initial setup and familiarizes the user with necessary information about the distribution;

• The Rofi application menu has been replaced with Wofi, which is also used in the source selection interface for screen capture;

• The swaylock screen locker has been replaced with gtklock ;

• The Btrfs file system is now the default file system for installation during automatic disk partitioning;

• The installer now supports installation on a partition with the F2FS file system;

• The Timeshift application has been added for creating system and file backups using Rsync or Btrfs snapshots;

• The Kdeconnect utility has been added for synchronization between the desktop and mobile devices;

• Firefox ESR has been replaced with regular Firefox builds from the official Mozilla repository;

• System scripts have been significantly improved and optimized, bugs and configuration errors in the Waybar panel have been fixed, the power-profiles-daemon module has been added for quickly switching power saving modes; most background desktop processes are now launched through user-defined systemd services;

• The swaykbdd component has been added for using different keyboard layouts for different windows;

• Preinstalled components for Intel QuickSync Video support, improved support for hardware video acceleration;

• Added the Flatpak package manager, and enabled the Flathub repository by default. GNOME Software is preinstalled for application management;

• Several improvements have been made to the Plymouth splash screen and GRUB bootloader configuration;

• The SwayOSD utility is now used for displaying notifications;

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