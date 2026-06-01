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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2026



Quoting: Euro‑Office Sets June 9 Launch in Bid for EU Digital Sovereignty - FOSS Force —

Nextcloud, the Germany-based developer of the eponymous platform for running private clouds, announced on Thursday that Euro-Office will officially be ready for prime time on June 9, with downloads becoming available on the project’s GitHub page. On the same day, Nextcloud will be releasing Nextcloud Hub 26 Spring, which will include Euro-Office as an alternative to Collabora, the LibreOffice-based self-hosted productivity suite that for the time being remains Nextcloud Hub’s default productivity suite.

This is a quick turnaround. It comes almost exactly two months after the March 27 announcement of Euro-Office as a fork of OnlyOffice, an open source productivity suite that’s known for its faithful rendering of OOXML, Microsoft Office’s open but obscured document format. The proposed project is meant to be a European answer to Office and Google Docs, with the name tying it directly to the EU’s digital sovereignty efforts, which have become increasingly important as Europe’s once dependable relationship with the US continues to destabilize under Trump.

Like OnlyOffice, there will eventually be three versions of Euro-Office, starting with a version meant to be hosted on a server and used online through a browser, which is what will be released next week by Nextcloud (which, full disclosure, is a FOSS Force Platinum Sponsor). Down the road there’ll be a version to install locally on a PC or laptop, as well as a mobile app for Android and iOS devices.