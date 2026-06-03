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Linux Security News: KDE Linux, RSA, Attack Surface
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Help Net Security ☛ KDE Linux security audit cuts kernel modules and unused packages
KDE Linux, the in-progress operating system from the KDE community, removed several kernel modules and software packages after a security audit of the components shipped with the system. The work followed the discovery of multiple security issues in the upstream Linux kernel during the prior month.
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Help Net Security ☛ RSA extends passwordless authentication to Linux environments
RSA has expanded its passwordless authentication capabilities to Linux environments, advancing its goal of delivering secure, password-free access for every user in every environment.
Linux is ubiquitous in enterprise infrastructure, powering servers, developer workstations, and critical operational environments across industries from financial services to government. Despite its reach, Linux users have historically been underserved by passwordless solutions, often left to rely on legacy credential-based access while users elsewhere deployed modern passwordless form factors.
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Business Wire ☛ RSA Extends Passwordless Leadership to Linux at Authenticate APAC 2026
New support for Linux environments advances RSA's commitment to passwordless authentication for every user, in every environment, every time; RSA Head of UX Philip Corriveau to present at conference June 3
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New CIFSwitch vulnerability allows Linux privilege escalation
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TechRadar ☛ Multiple Linux distros hit by major 'CIFSwitch' flaw that gives attackers root access
Security researchers are warning about a new vulnerability in certain Linux distributions, which can be abused to uplift regular accounts to system administrators.
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OSTechNix ☛ Linux Kernel Developers Move to Deprecate AF_ALG to Reduce Attack Surface
Kernel developers believe the AF_ALG cryptographic interface creates a large security attack surface while providing little real-world benefit. The deprecation isn't really about AF_ALG being broken. It's about the cost-benefit ratio shifting. Userspace libraries like OpenSSL already do the job better, so there's no longer any justification for keeping a privileged kernel interface around just for the few programs that still use it.