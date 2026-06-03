news
Education and Events: Frankfurt Area FreeBSD Hackathon, Python Projects for Raspberry Pi, Postgres Hacking Workshop, and Ubuntu Summit
-
FreeBSD ☛ Recap of the April 2026 Frankfurt Area FreeBSD Hackathon
From April 24–26, the FreeBSD community held its first regional hackathon in the Frankfurt area (Germany). The three-day event brought together 25 attendees, including seasoned project committers and guests interested in learning more about the FreeBSD community.
Participants traveled from several European countries to gather at the sponsored Innovation Lab venue. The location proved ideal for an international gathering, offering excellent transit connections across Europe via the Frankfurt (FRA) airport, regional train networks, and major highways. Hacking sessions began early in the morning and regularly continued late into the evening.
The event resulted in several notable contributions to the Project: [...]
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Python Projects for Raspberry Pi: the book you've been waiting for to level up your skills
We’re proud of the two great books we have for people new to Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi Pico. The Official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide is a great way to get started with our computers, and Get started with MicroPython on Raspberry Pi Pico helps you get up and running with our microcontroller-based boards. But until now, we haven’t had a book that provided the logical next step. Our latest book, Ben Everard’s Python Projects for Raspberry Pi, fills that gap.
-
Robert Haas ☛ Hacking Workshop for June/July 2026
I was hoping to usual resume the monthly cadence of hacking workshops in June, but it didn't quite happen, largely due to being a little exhausted after pgconf.dev. But, I'm pleased to announce that Melanie Plageman will be joining us to discuss her talk Additional IO Observability in Postgres with pg_stat_io. If you're interesting in joining us, please sign up using this form and I will send you an invite to one of the sessions. As always, thanks to Melanie for joining us.
-
Jon Seager ☛ Ubuntu Summit 26.04: Personal Highlights
The Ubuntu Summit 26.04 playlist already includes the opening keynote, where I talked through AI in Ubuntu and the Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release. Some individual talk recordings are also available already, with the remaining recordings expected to follow in the coming days.
In this post I’ll highlight some of my favourite moments of the Summit, starting with the launch of Canonical Workshop, before moving through a few talks. If any of these catch your interest, you can see when they aired and follow the links through to the individual talk submissions!