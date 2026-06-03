Education and Events: Frankfurt Area FreeBSD Hackathon, Python Projects for Raspberry Pi, Postgres Hacking Workshop, and Ubuntu Summit

From April 24–26, the FreeBSD community held its first regional hackathon in the Frankfurt area (Germany). The three-day event brought together 25 attendees, including seasoned project committers and guests interested in learning more about the FreeBSD community.

Participants traveled from several European countries to gather at the sponsored Innovation Lab venue. The location proved ideal for an international gathering, offering excellent transit connections across Europe via the Frankfurt (FRA) airport, regional train networks, and major highways. Hacking sessions began early in the morning and regularly continued late into the evening.

The event resulted in several notable contributions to the Project: [...]