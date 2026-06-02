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Uptime of 900 Days
So today is the day, as we look back at a 2023 reboot:
$ uptime 06:20:51 up 900 days, 21:32, 3 users, load average: 11.05, 8.24, 7.50
If this laptop makes it to 1,000 days, it'll be the middle of September. That PC isn't used for Web surfing but Gemini Protocol browsing, IRC, E-mail and so on. It was also used for recording videos - an activity that we paused at least temporarily. █
Image source: Fig. 8 is a representation of loaves of bread and cake, and is made by careful peeling.