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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 01, 2026



Quoting: Linux desktops finally learned restraint, and that's the upgrade Windows still hasn't made —

Meanwhile, I've been keeping an eye on what's going on with the Linux kernel. Lately, maintainers have been axing support for hardware that likely doesn't see any use. And I don't mean hardware that maybe release ten or fifteen years ago: I mean a 37-year-old Intel processor.

By removing support for things people aren't using anymore, it helps the people maintaining the code from going insane ensuring that new versions of the kernel still run on hardware that nobody actually uses anymore. It keeps Linux from stagnating in its mission to support as much hardware as realistically possible, which can't really be said for Windows.