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Proxmox 9.2 Virtual Environment launches with the 7.0 Linux kernel as default
Quoting: Proxmox 9.2 Virtual Environment launches with the 7.0 Linux kernel as default - Notebookcheck News —
Unleashed yesterday, Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 comes with a Debian 13.5 "Trixie" base and the Linux kernel 7.0 as the new stable default. The list of updated components and new features includes QEMU 11.0, LXC 7.0, and ZFS 2.4 alongside a new dynamic load balancer, HA arm/disarm functionality, and more.