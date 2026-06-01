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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Gravitating Towards What Your Role in Society May Be (or What You're Truly Good At)
Many IBMers already realise that they spent years if not decades of their lives working on mostly meaningless products/projects
New
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Links 31/05/2026: Heat Wave Grips France and Edgar Morin Dies
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 31/05/2026: Backup vs. Mirror, Year of the Death of a Euphemism, Slop Makes Only Yet Another (Untested) Calculator
Links for the day
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IBM Red Hat Has a Long History or Track Record of Misusing Trademarks to Send Lawyers to Try to Take Down Pages and Web Sites of Critics
Red Hat claims to own words; IBM thinks it owns names
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Richard Stallman is Coming Back to Bern to Give a Talk Next Month
another big talk coming up
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900 Days Later
900 days is a very long time (almost 1,000)
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Cybershow Requires Free Software to Record Shows
Cybershow is run by people who understand that without Software Freedom there can be no sovereignty
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Losses at Microsoft's GitHub Seem to be Deepening
How many billions of dollars has Microsoft lost by betting on the false prediction that it can somehow "monetise" public code by LLMs?
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Links 31/05/2026: Slop 'Code' (Junk) "Increasingly Leads to Production Failures" and "Huge Slop Costs With No Clear Benefits"
Links for the day
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European Patent Office Strikes Intensify Tomorrow, Huge Strikes Planned for June, 10,000 Strike Participations Registered
Campinos may well be ousted soon
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 93 Out of 200: A Blueprint of Reckless Lawfare in the UK, Waged and Funded by Americans (in Another Continent)
Lawfare powered by slop companies (including Microsoft) from America, targetting British people who consistently oppose slop because it's objectively terrible
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Links 31/05/2026: Watershed Moment, Traveller RPG Book Binding, and GUI Annoyances
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 30, 2026
IRC logs for Saturday, May 30, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
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