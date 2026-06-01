Games: Steam Deck, Anbernic, Fortune Seller, and "Stop Killing Games"

With the popularity of gambling-“inspired” games after Balatro, Fortune Seller gives it a go with an inventory management take. Developed and published by Kiwick, the game works well on GNU/Linux with Proton and is Steam Deck Verified. In Fortune Seller, you start a job as the cashier at an occult items store, serving a shady and greedy owner, that demands exponential profits at every week. You know, the Balatro drill. At Week One, the demands to progress are in the thousands of points, and in the Week Four, when you face the last boss Mammona(the store owner), the requirements are in the millions. After winning the story mode, you can proceed to the endless at your discretion. Each day of the Week, several customers will come to your store. I liked that they each have a very characteristic and well-designed portrait, and say by speech bubble something related to their personality. There is some story going on with their life. You cannot grasp much during the game, the inclusion might feel like an afterthought, as it does not elaborate much. But I like to think about it and fill the blanks in my mind. It is a nice inclusion, and I appreciated it. Mammona, for example, is a name associated with greed, and their picture is designed to resemble many hands composing a body. The name itself sounds like “hands” in some languages (also ricinus). Again, not sure if anything besides the greed part was the intent, but I enjoyed the thought.