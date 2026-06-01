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Games: Steam Deck, Anbernic, Fortune Seller, and "Stop Killing Games"
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with XF Extreme Formula and Mina the Hollower - 2026-05-30 Edition
Between 2026-05-23 and 2026-05-30 we selected 14 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. There’s a lot of good stuff in the below list, so it was hard to choose what to highlight, but I decided to go for XF Extreme Formula which has retro F-zero vibes, and Mina the Hollower, the new pixel-perfect 2D game from the developers of Shovel Knight. Full list ahead!
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Anbernic's retro gaming handhelds are quietly losing RAM capacity and being downgraded to older LPDDR3 memory — company says 1GB capacity is still the standard, 512MB models 'an unexpected error'
Anbernic silently ships some retro gaming handhelds with less memory than initially advertised, without notifying customers.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Fortune Seller: Review
With the popularity of gambling-“inspired” games after Balatro, Fortune Seller gives it a go with an inventory management take. Developed and published by Kiwick, the game works well on GNU/Linux with Proton and is Steam Deck Verified. In Fortune Seller, you start a job as the cashier at an occult items store, serving a shady and greedy owner, that demands exponential profits at every week. You know, the Balatro drill. At Week One, the demands to progress are in the thousands of points, and in the Week Four, when you face the last boss Mammona(the store owner), the requirements are in the millions. After winning the story mode, you can proceed to the endless at your discretion. Each day of the Week, several customers will come to your store. I liked that they each have a very characteristic and well-designed portrait, and say by speech bubble something related to their personality. There is some story going on with their life. You cannot grasp much during the game, the inclusion might feel like an afterthought, as it does not elaborate much. But I like to think about it and fill the blanks in my mind. It is a nice inclusion, and I appreciated it. Mammona, for example, is a name associated with greed, and their picture is designed to resemble many hands composing a body. The name itself sounds like “hands” in some languages (also ricinus). Again, not sure if anything besides the greed part was the intent, but I enjoyed the thought.
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Stop Killing Games
The "Stop Killing Games" movement is making progress with the advancement of California AB 1921, a bill designed to stop developers from permanently bricking games when they shut down their servers. If you're a gamer who has watched a $70 purchase turn into a useless desktop icon overnight, you're entirely justified in your outrage. Having a software developer reach into your home and break your own software is a profound violation of trust.[...]
The Anatomy of a Kill Switch
When a game "dies" because a publisher unplugs the server, it isn't experiencing a natural death - it's an execution. But how is it possible for a company to reach across the internet and execute a piece of software living on your hard drive?
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Acer Reveals Nitro Blaze Link, a Linux Handheld Made for Game Streaming
Acer’s family of handheld console-style PCs is growing with the arrival of Nitro Blaze Link, a new Linux-based device focused completely on streaming games. Because of this, it looks like a PC version of PlayStation Portal.
The focus on streaming and cloud gaming is linked to current problems in gaming hardware, such as high component prices and limited supply. Nitro Blaze Link uses simpler parts that are easier to find and should cost much less.
Of course, it is not really meant to compete with Steam Deck and similar devices, because it does not have real gaming hardware inside. Still, it is made to offer a good game streaming experience.