Sharing and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

A user installs the desktop app on a new machine, signs in, and the backend has to decide: do they have a free seat, or have they hit their device limit? Issue a key or send them packing.

The constraint sounds trivial when you say it out loud. For any user with a maximum device count L and an active count A, make sure A <= L holds. That’s it. That’s the whole feature.

Then you ship it, two of the user’s machines hit “register” within the same millisecond, and your invariant goes out the window.

This is the story of how I got it back, without bringing in any new infrastructure to do it.