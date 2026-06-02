XDA Looks at Jolla's Sailfish OS (GNU/Linux on Mobile)

The smartphone landscape is essentially a duopoly these days, with Google's Android and Apple's iOS completely dominating the market. And while we all know that Android is a Linux-based operating system, it's quite a bit different than your typical Linux distro, and there's always been some curiosity about running Linux on a phone. Efforts like Ubuntu Touch or Fedora KDE Plasma Mobile show there's interest in this idea, but it hasn't really taken off yet.

However, one company is pushing forward with this concept, and has been for a while. Finland-based Jolla has been developing a Linux distro called Sailfish OS since 2013, and making phones that ship with this experience, too. One of its most recent efforts is the Jolla C2 Community Phone, and I recently got my hands on one to see what it's like.