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I made KDE Plasma look like Apple made it with a few surprisingly simple tweaks
Everyone has a favorite desktop layout, and that taste carries on over when switching to another operating system (in this case, Linux) as well. I’ve mostly been used to Windows machines throughout my childhood, so it’s only natural that I’d be drawn to something like KDE Plasma — most of the time, anyway.
There really is something to be said about Apple’s design language, though, and I would be lying if I said that I haven’t been tempted to switch over to the dark side at times. That being said, “ricing” your desktop can be a fun way to bring back some of that macOS feel without all the compromises that you’d expect from macOS.