COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace

This release continues our ongoing development towards using Arti as a relay and as a directory authority. It also contains fixes for a number of bugs affecting onion service client connectivity.

This release contains important security updates to the tor daemon and fixes some censorship circumvention problems.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, Linux Lite 8.0 (codename Hematite) introduces Calamares as the default graphical installer, replacing Ubuntu’s Ubiquity desktop installer, support for the DEB822 sources format, and an OEM installer for hardware vendors.

The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.

Coming more than three months after Clonezilla Live 3.3.1, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 17th, 2026, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

Coming three and a half months after Transmission 4.1.1, the Transmission 4.1.2 release is here to fix a bug that could cause duplicate HTTP announces to be sent to trackers, a bug that stalled some downloads at 99%, a bug that prevented TCP peer connections on some systems, and a build failure when building Transmission with link-time optimization.

T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.

Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.

Olimex’s USB-LTE4G-EU is a compact USB modem designed to provide 4G LTE connectivity for IoT, industrial, telemetry, and embedded Linux applications. The device is based on the Quectel EG800K-EU cellular module and supports LTE Cat 1 bis technology, which is increasingly being adopted in connected devices requiring moderate data throughput, low power consumption, and long-term network availability.

Radxa has introduced the Dragon Q8B, a compact single-board computer built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. The board combines an 8-core processor, up to 29 TOPS of AI performance, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multiple PCIe expansion options in a 100 × 75 mm form factor for edge computing, robotics, industrial automation, and intelligent vision applications.

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

news

COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 03, 2026



Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.14, the COSMIC 1.0.15 release adds support for multiple full-screen windows per workspace, which fixes Steam’s Big Picture mode issues, improves MIME app detection in COSMIC Files, and adds a configuration option for XDG activation (focus stealing) behavior.

COSMIC 1.0.15 also adds support for configuring playback speed in COSMIC Player, support for more named keys for keyboard shortcuts and an option to open new windows in the current directory in COSMIC Term, support for opening RPM packages in COSMIC Store, and brightness OSD improvements.

Read on