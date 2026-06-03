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COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace
Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.14, the COSMIC 1.0.15 release adds support for multiple full-screen windows per workspace, which fixes Steam’s Big Picture mode issues, improves MIME app detection in COSMIC Files, and adds a configuration option for XDG activation (focus stealing) behavior.
COSMIC 1.0.15 also adds support for configuring playback speed in COSMIC Player, support for more named keys for keyboard shortcuts and an option to open new windows in the current directory in COSMIC Term, support for opening RPM packages in COSMIC Store, and brightness OSD improvements.