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Applications: Distrobox, Tmux, and More
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XDA ☛ Distrobox is like a package manager for distros that runs on top of your distro, and I love it
Package managers are one of the best parts of Linux, making it easier to manage what's installed on your system, including specific versions of software you may need for specific projects. But they come with the downside that different distros often use different package managers, so installing the tools you need on a new PC with a new distro, or making the jump to a different flavor of Linux, can come with more hurdles than you'd like.
Thankfully, though, there's a solution. Distrobox is a tool that makes distros themselves act as packages you can install or remove, meaning you can try different distros on your own main one, each one with a separate file system to prevent changes to your main workspace.
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Make Use Of ☛ I've been missing out on this terminal upgrade for years
There's so much you can do with a terminal on any platform. But despite using the command line extensively, I have been avoiding a particular category of productivity tools, and I feel that most people have too. Terminal multiplexers.
A terminal multiplexer, essentially, lets you open multiple terminal panes and sessions inside a single terminal window. It sounds similar to opening new tabs in Powershell, but, supposedly, it's much more than that, and much better, when you start using one.
The word "terminal multiplexer" is almost synonymous with "Tmux." But, this writing here isn't about Tmux. It's about something better.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 3 money-saving free, open-source apps to try this weekend (May 15-17)
Every few months, it's worth asking yourself how much of your software spending is actually necessary. Open-source apps have quietly closed the gap with many paid tools, and in some cases, they've gone even further than their commercial counterparts in specific, practical ways.
If you have some free time this weekend, here are three apps worth trying first. Each one helps cut a different kind of expense, and at least one of them is probably relevant to something you're already paying for.