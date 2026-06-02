Applications: Distrobox, Tmux, and More

Package managers are one of the best parts of Linux, making it easier to manage what's installed on your system, including specific versions of software you may need for specific projects. But they come with the downside that different distros often use different package managers, so installing the tools you need on a new PC with a new distro, or making the jump to a different flavor of Linux, can come with more hurdles than you'd like.

Thankfully, though, there's a solution. Distrobox is a tool that makes distros themselves act as packages you can install or remove, meaning you can try different distros on your own main one, each one with a separate file system to prevent changes to your main workspace.