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Most people install Linux the hard way for no reason. Here's the easy process that's never failed me
Quoting: Most people install Linux the hard way for no reason. Here's the easy process that's never failed me —
Installing Linux has a reputation for being difficult or technical, and depending on your choices, it could be. You'll find dozens of tutorials about dual-booting from one drive and manually working with partitions. Luckily, for the vast majority of people, none of that is necessary.