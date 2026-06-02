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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2026



Quoting: F44 Elections Vote Now! – Fedora Community Blog —

The F44 elections voting period is now open! The ballot boxes for this cycles elections are open from today, Monday June 1st until Friday, June 12th on the elections app. The ballot boxes will close on June 12th at 23:59:59 UTC.

For links to candidate interviews, please visit this post or the nominations wiki page of each election.

As the number of eligible candidates (4) equaled the number of open seats (4) for the EPEL Steering Committee, no ballot box is available for this election. Instead, these candidates are automatically elected by default.

Good luck to all of our candidates across Fedora Council, FESCo and Mindshare Committee during this election cycle!