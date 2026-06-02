Free and Open Source Software

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25 Useful Free and Open Source Git Storage and Security Tools - LinuxLinks
Git is an open source distributed version control system which was originally designed by Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, in 2005 for Linux kernel development. This control system is widely used by the open source community, handling small to extremely large projects with an emphasis on speed and efficiency, but maintaining flexibility, scalability, and guaranteeing data integrity.
Git is one of a number of open source revision control systems available for Linux. Git is frequently regarded by many developers to be the finest version control tool available.
These tools extend Git well beyond basic version control, covering large file handling, repository repair, encryption, secret protection, changelog generation, commit message discipline, and cleaner branch management.
Several focus on working across many repositories, with tools such as ghq, gita, gitpane, gfold, Garden, mani, and git-fresh helping developers organise, monitor, and update large collections of projects. Others add collaboration and workflow features, including distributed bug tracking, code review, GitHub or forge notifications, standup reports, and Git-native cross-forge communication.
Together they’re aimed at developers who live in Git every day and want sharper tooling for automation, security, collaboration, and multi-repository maintenance.
Sealed Secrets - one-way encrypted secrets - LinuxLinks
Sealed Secrets is a Kubernetes security tool that lets you encrypt Secret manifests into SealedSecret resources that are safe to store in version control systems, including public repositories.
It works through a cluster-side controller and the kubeseal command-line utility, allowing teams to keep sensitive configuration in GitOps workflows while ensuring only the controller running in the target cluster can decrypt and recreate the underlying Kubernetes Secret.
This is free and open source software.
BlackSheep - asynchronous Python web framework - LinuxLinks
BlackSheep is an asynchronous Python web framework for building ASGI web applications and APIs.
It combines a clean decorator-based programming model with strong type hint support, and it takes inspiration from frameworks such as Flask and ASP.NET Core. The project also provides an official CLI for bootstrapping new applications, works with ASGI servers such as Uvicorn, Hypercorn, and Granian, and targets modern Python runtimes including CPython and PyPy.
This is free and open source software.
Yomitan - browser extension for language learners - LinuxLinks
Yomitan is a browser extension for language learners that adds instant dictionary lookups while reading web content.
As the successor to Yomichan, it helps users work through difficult material without constantly switching tabs or opening separate dictionary applications. The project is designed to integrate directly into the reading workflow, making it easier to look up words, kanji, and related information in context.
This is free and open source software.