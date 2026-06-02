Free and Open Source Software

Git is an open source distributed version control system which was originally designed by Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, in 2005 for Linux kernel development. This control system is widely used by the open source community, handling small to extremely large projects with an emphasis on speed and efficiency, but maintaining flexibility, scalability, and guaranteeing data integrity.

Git is one of a number of open source revision control systems available for Linux. Git is frequently regarded by many developers to be the finest version control tool available.

These tools extend Git well beyond basic version control, covering large file handling, repository repair, encryption, secret protection, changelog generation, commit message discipline, and cleaner branch management.

Several focus on working across many repositories, with tools such as ghq, gita, gitpane, gfold, Garden, mani, and git-fresh helping developers organise, monitor, and update large collections of projects. Others add collaboration and workflow features, including distributed bug tracking, code review, GitHub or forge notifications, standup reports, and Git-native cross-forge communication.

Together they’re aimed at developers who live in Git every day and want sharper tooling for automation, security, collaboration, and multi-repository maintenance.