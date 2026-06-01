news
KDE Linux drops AUR from its build pipeline over security and reliability concerns
Quoting: KDE Linux drops AUR from its build pipeline over security and reliability concerns —
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
During my stint with Arch Linux, I learned that the Arch User Repository (AUR) was a lifesaver when it came to finding and downloading apps. Unfortunately, as useful as it may be, it's not perfect. It has its fair share of problems, such as malware in the packages and occasional outages, and it's something that has caused KDE Linux's developers to cut out AUR from its build pipeline.