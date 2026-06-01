news
Ditana 0.9.3 Beta release notes
This is the largest release in Ditana’s history. Almost every subsystem has been touched, and the architecture has been fundamentally reorganised around the principle of configuration as data. This page covers the highlights; the full diff lives in the Git history of ditana-installer and ditana-config.
The big change: configuration as data
The biggest single shift since 0.9.0 is architectural. In 0.9.0, Ditana’s customisations lived in monolithic Arch packages — anything the installer wanted to set up had to be baked into a PKGBUILD. That made desktop customisation, browser choice, terminal selection, and dozens of other touch points difficult to compose.
In 0.9.3, all of this lives in a new, separately-versioned repository — ditana-config — as structured data in KDL v2. Every setting, every dependency, every lifecycle script is declarative. The installer code is small; the knowledge base is the brain.