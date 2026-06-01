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In 2026 We Can't Read About Cybersecurity
5 years ago, in 2021, we published "Why We Can't Teach Cybersecurity" by Dr. Andy Farnell. It was on the same month a fake 'security' guy was sending me threatening letters.
Cybersecurity as covered in corporate media is still mostly a joke; cybersecurity is rejected as a concept and nowadays most sites that claim to cover cybersecurity issue lots of totally ridiculous pieces about slop (which they call "AI"). Some of those 'articles' are themselves composed by slop.
So now we can neither teach cybersecurity, nor can we easily find news about cybersecurity.
“It’s quite difficult to ‘responsibly’ report future vulnerabilities when you have been banned," says a victim of Microsoft gagging (this is the company known for promotion of back doors lawsuits against people who insist on real security). At the same time (same week) we see Microsoft and the mainstream media (MSM) trying to shift the blame away from the faulty software of Microsoft and instead mumble something about "AI" or GPUs. Why would Tom's Hardware publish such nonsense?
The state of online news is so sad. █
Image source: Geese drinking from puddle