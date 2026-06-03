news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2026



Quoting: Why I never let my Android recycling bin sit full for 30 days - and how I empty it | ZDNET —

When was the last time you checked your Android recycle bin? What might be in that location housing deleted files? Photos? Files? Videos? A combination of the three?

You might be thinking, "Big deal, the files are automatically and permanently deleted after 30 days anyway." Although that is true, leaving it up to Android when to sweep those files out of existence might not be the best idea. After all, you want to keep your Android device as secure as possible. Let me set the stage.