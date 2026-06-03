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EX-11: Prepping for Plasma's Last X11-Supported Release
When we first announced the transition to Plasma Wayland, one of Martin's slides from stated, "It's done when it's done!"
That talk was 15 years ago!
Nothing in software is never truly "done", but as announced previously we are finally at a point where we're ready to retire the X11 and put all our focus on the future.
As of today, the Plasma X11 session you can log into has been officially removed, and we will start a mass cleanup of X11-specific code soon.
When does it take effect?
This change will be included in Plasma 6.8, which will be released in around five months.