Servers and Shows

Olimex’s USB-LTE4G-EU is a compact USB modem designed to provide 4G LTE connectivity for IoT, industrial, telemetry, and embedded Linux applications. The device is based on the Quectel EG800K-EU cellular module and supports LTE Cat 1 bis technology, which is increasingly being adopted in connected devices requiring moderate data throughput, low power consumption, and long-term network availability.

Radxa has introduced the Dragon Q8B, a compact single-board computer built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. The board combines an 8-core processor, up to 29 TOPS of AI performance, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multiple PCIe expansion options in a 100 × 75 mm form factor for edge computing, robotics, industrial automation, and intelligent vision applications.

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.

T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.

Coming three and a half months after Transmission 4.1.1, the Transmission 4.1.2 release is here to fix a bug that could cause duplicate HTTP announces to be sent to trackers, a bug that stalled some downloads at 99%, a bug that prevented TCP peer connections on some systems, and a build failure when building Transmission with link-time optimization.

Coming more than three months after Clonezilla Live 3.3.1, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 17th, 2026, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, Linux Lite 8.0 (codename Hematite) introduces Calamares as the default graphical installer, replacing Ubuntu’s Ubiquity desktop installer, support for the DEB822 sources format, and an OEM installer for hardware vendors.