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Servers and Shows
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Server
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HowTo Geek ☛ I replaced Docker Desktop with native Linux containers and never looked back
Docker Desktop is undeniably elegant. The clean interface, one-click management, and abstraction of complexity make it great for beginners, but that abstraction comes at a price.
Running Docker Desktop on Linux makes little sense because Docker Desktop itself spins up a hidden Linux virtual machine to function. So your containers are not really running on your machine but are running inside a VM. That extra layer constantly consumes resources and turns troubleshooting into a nightmare, which is why I decided to move to native Linux containers and never looked back.
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Shows
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The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show Episode 494: Ask Noah Show 494
This week Mike McGrath from Red Hat joins us to talk about using Red Hat to talk about the relationship RHEL and their up-streams.
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Wonders of Web Weaving ☛ #4: Marisabel (marisabel.nl) - Wonders of Web Weaving
In Episode 4, I chat with Marisabel, the author of Konfetti Explorations. We talk about, among other things, websites as gardens, sharing art on one's personal website, and seasons of making our websites.
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