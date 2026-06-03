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T2 Linux 26.6 Brings Linux 7.0, Refined KDE Plasma Desktop with Flatpak Support
T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.
T2 Linux 26.6 is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series and uses the latest Mesa 26.1 graphics stack. This release also switches to a password-free installation and promises a significant expansion of support for ARM64, RISC-V, IA-64, SPARC64, HPPA64, and other architectures.