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Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
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WYGIWYH - self-hosted personal finance tracker - LinuxLinks
WYGIWYH (What You Get Is What You Have) is a self-hosted personal finance tracker built around a simple cash-flow philosophy: use the money earned in the current month for current spending, while treating savings as separate and untouchable.
It’s designed for users who don’t want a conventional budgeting or double-entry accounting package, but still need a web app that can cope with real-world personal finance records, accounts, investments, and automation.
This is free and open source software.
SmartWallet - offline-first TUI application for managing personal finances - LinuxLinks
SmartWallet is a terminal-based personal finance tracker written in Python.
It provides an offline-first text user interface for managing income and expenses using a hierarchical budget structure. Categories can be nested to create a detailed view of household spending, with each transaction stored locally in a JSON file. The application uses Textual for its terminal interface and is designed for keyboard-driven personal finance management.
This is free and open source software.
OpenBudgeteer - self-hosted budgeting application - LinuxLinks
OpenBudgeteer is a self-hosted budgeting application based on the bucket budgeting principle.
It helps users plan where their money should go before it’s spent, rather than simply categorising transactions after the fact. The application is built with .NET and Blazor Server, and provides tools for managing accounts, creating budget buckets, assigning transactions, tracking recurring expenses, and reviewing budget history over time.
This is free and open source software.
Rex - keep track of incomes and expenses - LinuxLinks
Rex is a terminal user interface application for managing incomes, expenses, and transactions.
Built with Rust and Ratatui, it provides a keyboard-driven interface for recording financial activity, viewing how each transaction affects the balance, and reviewing spending patterns without relying on an online service. Data is stored locally in a SQLite database.
This is free and open source software.
GopherTube - terminal YouTube client for searching and watching videos - LinuxLinks
GopherTube is a terminal YouTube client for searching and watching videos without using a full web browser.
It scrapes and parses YouTube metadata, presents results in a keyboard-driven terminal interface, and uses mpv to play selected videos.
This is free and open source software.
Ocular - self-hosted budgeting application - LinuxLinks
Ocular is a self-hosted budgeting application designed to help users track budgets, expenses, and financial activity across multiple years.
It offers a polished web interface with dashboard analytics, charts, multi-currency support, and flexible financial-year settings. The app can be deployed with Docker, installed as a Progressive Web App, and used on mobile devices.
This is free and open source software.
Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H running Linux - Cores - LinuxLinks
This article is part of a series looking at the Bosgame M7 Core Ultra 9 285H mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Bosgame M7 is a recent addition to Bosgame’s wide range of mini PCs. This model is based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor with integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics. The processor has 16 cores and 16 threads with a CPU Mark of around 34,327. My machine came with 32GB of DDR5 5600 MT/s RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, a configuration well-suited to heavy multitasking, development work, and media-rich workloads.
Envoy - high performance edge and service proxy - LinuxLinks
Envoy is a high performance edge and service proxy designed for cloud-native applications and modern service-oriented architectures.
It can be deployed alongside applications, used as an ingress or egress proxy, or placed at the network edge, giving operators a consistent data plane for routing, resilience, and observability across distributed systems.
This is free and open source software.