Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

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LinuxGizmos.com

Olimex brings LTE Cat 1 bis connectivity to embedded Linux systems

Olimex’s USB-LTE4G-EU is a compact USB modem designed to provide 4G LTE connectivity for IoT, industrial, telemetry, and embedded Linux applications. The device is based on the Quectel EG800K-EU cellular module and supports LTE Cat 1 bis technology, which is increasingly being adopted in connected devices requiring moderate data throughput, low power consumption, and long-term network availability.

Tor Project blog

Arti 2.4.0 released: Relay and directory authority development; flowctl-cc stable

This release continues our ongoing development towards using Arti as a relay and as a directory authority. It also contains fixes for a number of bugs affecting onion service client connectivity.

9to5Linux

Transmission 4.1.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Important Fixes

Coming three and a half months after Transmission 4.1.1, the Transmission 4.1.2 release is here to fix a bug that could cause duplicate HTTP announces to be sent to trackers, a bug that stalled some downloads at 99%, a bug that prevented TCP peer connections on some systems, and a build failure when building Transmission with link-time optimization.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Improved MDRAID Support

Coming more than three months after Clonezilla Live 3.3.1, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 17th, 2026, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

New Steam Client Update Adds Support for Dimming the Steam Controller’s LED

The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.

Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base

Based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by Linux kernel 7.0, Linux Lite 8.0 (codename Hematite) introduces Calamares as the default graphical installer, replacing Ubuntu’s Ubiquity desktop installer, support for the DEB822 sources format, and an OEM installer for hardware vendors.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 31st, 2026

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news

Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2026

finance tracker

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year

  
Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026

 
Amin Bandali on Free Software Work and GNU Spotlight (Releases)

  
FSF and GNU mostly

 
Events Covering Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (and More Things)

  
FOSS days

 
Audacious 4.6 Media Player Released with File Browser Plugin, Many Improvements

  
Audacious 4.6 open-source media player is now available for download with a File Browser plugin, GTK port of Playback History plugin, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and much more.

 
Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base

  
Linux Lite 8.0 distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!

 
F44 Elections Vote Now!

  
The F44 elections voting period is now open

 
Richard Stallman Talks in Switzerland and Germany This Month [original]

  
there's a talk 10 days from now in Switzerland, followed by another in Germany 4 days later

 
Kernel Release 7.1-rc6

  
almost final

 
This month in KDE Linux: May 2026

  
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux” — KDE’s in-progress operating system

 
Linux Turns 35 This Year. Its Birthplace Replaces Windows With GNU/Linux. [original]

  
This year in Finland GNU/Linux is measured as rising

 
SBB Inspire With Richard Stallman [original]

  
It seems like RMS is receiving endorsement or at least belated recognition from very high-profile institutions


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17 Beta 4.1 Is Now Live: Here's Every Feature You Can Test and Eligible Phones

 
Why Ubuntu won when every other "easy" Linux distro failed

  
Every few years, someone declares that this is finally the Linux desktop's moment

 
A Green Anniversary [original]

  
a week away from this site's birthday (or anniversary)

 
Windows Down to New Lows in Australia [original]

  
Is Microsoft going under down under?

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
Why I never let my Android recycling bin sit full for 30 days - and how I empty it

  
Android keeps deleted files in the Trash for 30 days

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Transmission 4.1.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Important Fixes

  
Transmission 4.1.2 open-source BitTorrent client is now available for download with various bug fixes and improvements for the Qt client, GTK client, Web client, and macOS client.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more leftovers

 
Firefox Development, Nightly, and DevTools

  
some relevant updates

 
Olivier Mehani on Docket and Moving From Kubernetes Dashboard to Headlamp

  
server stuff mostly

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More

  
new episodes

 
Red Hat, LLM Slop, and the Latest PR Stunt With Fake Figures

  
mostly redhat.com

 
Ubuntu: FunOS System Requirements, Slop With Openwashing Slant, and Improving System Performance

  
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers

 
Linux Devices, Pet Projects, and Hackable Gadgets

  
Devices and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Security, Backdoored Windows Server, and GitHub (npm) Causes Trouble for IBM Red Hat

  
security leftovers

 
CIFSwitch Bug in Linux and Other Defects in the Kernel

  
slop-made kernel

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Games: Consoles, Enter the Chronosphere, NVIDIA Pushing Rootkits and DRM

  
gaming leftovers

 
Looking Back at 22 Years of Phoronix and a Site That Used to Link to Phoronix [original]

  
So much has changed since

 
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue

  
for last month/this month

 
EasyOS built with Xlibre

  
Xlibre is a fork of x11, keeping it alive

 
Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Improved MDRAID Support

  
Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 disk cloning/imaging tool is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, Partclone 0.3.47, improved MDRAID support, gocryptfs mechanism for image encryption, and other changes.

 
Microsoft Windows Was Never Measured This Low in Italy [original]

  
Italy isn't even the exception here

 
Android Leftovers

  
ASUS Wants to Take on Rivals with its New 12-inch Android Tablet

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion

 
AlmaLinux Day is Coming to Hollywood's Backyard This July

  
Expect a new AlmaLinux edition built for media and entertainment workflows to make its debut at the July 18 event

 
Krita 5.3.2.1 Released!

  
Hot on the heels of Krita 5.3.2

 
Want to be a Linux pro like me? Master these 8 skills first

  
I've been using Linux since 1997. If you intend to climb the hierarchical ladder of Linux users

 
All-Time Low for Windows in Cuba This Month [original]

  
It's not hard to find many countries where Windows has fallen to new lows

 
Android Leftovers

  
Which Pixels made the cut? Android 17 summer rollout list revealed

 
COSMIC looked like the future of Linux desktops — switching to it was a mistake I didn't see coming

  
System 76’s COSMIC desktop was shaping up to be a promising desktop environment

 
I tried the latest MX Linux version on my PC, and it made the system look and feel like new

  
MX Linux has released a version that includes features and software

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.11, Linux 6.18.34, Linux 6.12.92, Linux 6.6.142, Linux 6.1.175, Linux 5.15.209, and Linux 5.10.258

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.11 kernel

 
Uptime of 900 Days [original]

  
If this laptop makes it to 1,000 days, it'll be the middle of September

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux, Valnet focused

 
Applications: Distrobox, Tmux, and More

  
3 Valnet articles

 
Self-hosting/Hardware/Modding: Self-hosting, Proxmox, and Oopsie With a NAS

  
From from Valnet

 
XDA Looks at Jolla's Sailfish OS (GNU/Linux on Mobile)

  
"Sailfish OS showed me what Linux phones could actually be, and we need more of it"

 
I made KDE Plasma look like Apple made it with a few surprisingly simple tweaks

  
“ricing” your desktop can be a fun way to bring back some of that macOS feel without all the compromises that you’d expect from macOS

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
New Steam Client Update Adds Support for Dimming the Steam Controller’s LED

  
Valve released a new Steam Client stable update with support for dimming the Steam Controller’s LED and other Steam Controller improvements.

 
Rust Coreutils 0.8 Had Better GNU Coreutils Compatibility Than Rust Coreutils 0.9, Rust is a Disaster for Ubuntu or Distros That Try to Replace GNU With Microsoft GitHub [original]

  
And non-GPL licences

 
Ubuntu-based Rhino Linux 2026.1 sports Lomiri support on both desktop and mobile

  
Designed for both PCs and mobile devices

 
Besgnulinux major version 4-0 ready to use

  
Some great features have been added to the Font Manager tool

 
Proxmox 9.2 Virtual Environment launches with the 7.0 Linux kernel as default

  
Unleashed yesterday, Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 comes with a Debian 13.5

 
Ubuntu-based Quarkos 26.04 now available with KDE Plasma 6.6 and more

  
Based on Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute Raccoon" and featuring KDE Plasma 6.6 by default

 
Ditana 0.9.3 Beta release notes

  
In 0.9.3, all of this lives in a new, separately-versioned repository — ditana-config — as structured data in KDL v2

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and a little more

 
GNU/Linux Devices and Open Hardware Projects

  
hardware picks

 
Global IP TV Panel and EcoTube media player in EasyOS

  
Updates on EasyOS

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Sharing and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Steven Deobald and more

 
KDE: Ocean, OpenKylin, Kdenlive, and More

  
KDE news and updates

 
Games: Steam Deck, Anbernic, Fortune Seller, and "Stop Killing Games"

  
gaming and more

 
Android Leftovers

  
My Favorite Android 17 Feature Isn't AI. It's This Anti-Doomscrolling Tool

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
SextantOS – Arch-based Linux distribution

  
SextantOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution built around keyboard navigation

 
KStars 3.8.3 Released

  
KStars v3.8.3 is released on 2026.06.01 for Windows, Linux, and MacOS

 
Two Years After Mark Lewis Stepped in to Defend Us From Americans Connected to Microsoft, Funded by Third Parties [original]

  
There's lots more to come for years, maybe 5 years

 
Android Leftovers

  
You Can Take Vibrant Photos With These 3 Tricks For Android Phones

 
This Week in Plasma: 6.7 Beta 2 Released

  
This week the team continued getting Plasma 6.7 in great shape for release

 
Your Linux system is secretly using your hard drive as RAM, and that's a good thing

  
If you spend time around serious Linux users

 
I add KDE's best feature to every Linux GNOME system—here's why

  
When you use Linux, there are two dominant and well-established desktop environments that reign supreme

 
KDE Linux drops AUR from its build pipeline over security and reliability concerns

  
During my stint with Arch Linux

 
Linux desktops finally learned restraint, and that's the upgrade Windows still hasn't made

  
Meanwhile, I've been keeping an eye on what's going on with the Linux kernel

 
Fedora isn't the best cutting-edge Linux distro anymore

  
Over the past decade, Fedora has earned its reputation as the go-to cutting-edge Linux distro

 
Most people install Linux the hard way for no reason. Here's the easy process that's never failed me

  
Installing Linux has a reputation for being difficult or technical

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
SystemRescue – Linux system rescue toolkit

  
SystemRescue, formerly known as SystemRescueCd, is a Linux system rescue toolkit that runs from a bootable medium and is designed for administrating

 
Summer [original]

  
Tomorrow we'll begin to see (then share) some new data from statCounter

 
Review: The PineTab2 with various operating systems

  
I recently talked about why it is not common to find GNU/Linux distributions running on tablets

 
DEBIX expands its SBC lineup with Model D and R3576-01 boards

  
In terms of software support, DEBIX lists Yocto and Zephyr for the Model D

 
Euro‑Office Sets June 9 Launch in Bid for EU Digital Sovereignty

  
Backed by major European vendors, Euro‑Office takes on Microsoft, Google Docs, and OnlyOffice

 
In 2026 We Can't Read About Cybersecurity [original]

  
The state of online news is so sad

 
TileOS 2.0

  
Debian-based distribution with tiling window managers

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 31st, 2026

  
The 294th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 31st, 2026.