Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

WYGIWYH (What You Get Is What You Have) is a self-hosted personal finance tracker built around a simple cash-flow philosophy: use the money earned in the current month for current spending, while treating savings as separate and untouchable.

It’s designed for users who don’t want a conventional budgeting or double-entry accounting package, but still need a web app that can cope with real-world personal finance records, accounts, investments, and automation.

This is free and open source software.