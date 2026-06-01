news
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
-
alsamixer - terminal-based mixer for the ALSA sound system - LinuxLinks
alsamixer is a terminal-based mixer for the ALSA sound system.
It provides an ncurses interface for inspecting and adjusting mixer controls on Linux sound devices, making it a practical tool for changing playback and capture settings directly from the command line.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX running Linux - Dual-channel memory - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I put this machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.
The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra is very different from a conventional mini PC. It’s a compact workstation and mini-server-class machine built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor. The model I’m testing offers far more expansion than a typical mini PC, including PCIe expansion, four M.2 NVMe slots, an internal 350 W power supply, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and dual 25GbE.
The machine came with 32GB of RAM as a single SO-DIMM stick. There is one practical argument in favour of a single stick: it leaves three slots free for expansion. A buyer can add more RAM later without discarding a module. From an upgradeability perspective, 1 x 32GB is more flexible than 2 x 16GB.
But for out-of-the-box performance, two modules would have been the better default configuration. It would enable dual-channel operation immediately and give the system a fairer chance to show what the platform can actually do. For workloads such as compiling, compression, virtualisation, containers, databases, and other parallel tasks, the single-stick setup risks making the machine look slower than it really is.
Litestar - powerful, lightweight, and flexible ASGI framework - LinuxLinks
Litestar is a powerful, lightweight, and flexible ASGI framework designed for building modern APIs and web applications.
It places a strong emphasis on performance and developer experience, and brings together tools for routing, OpenAPI schema generation, interactive API documentation, middleware, authentication, caching, WebSockets, and data handling in a single framework.
This is free and open source software.
Ente - privacy-focused platform for storing personal data - LinuxLinks
Ente is a privacy-focused platform for storing personal data in the cloud with end-to-end encryption.
The repository contains the codebase for the Ente ecosystem, including Ente Photos for photo and video backup, Ente Auth for two-factor authentication, and Ente Locker for sensitive documents, credentials, and notes. It’s aimed at people who want private alternatives to mainstream cloud services while keeping control over their data.
This is free and open source software.