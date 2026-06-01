Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-02 Ultra 285HX Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I put this machine through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to show how it really stacks up.

The Minisforum MS-02 Ultra is very different from a conventional mini PC. It’s a compact workstation and mini-server-class machine built around the Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor. The model I’m testing offers far more expansion than a typical mini PC, including PCIe expansion, four M.2 NVMe slots, an internal 350 W power supply, 10GbE and 2.5GbE networking, and dual 25GbE.

The machine came with 32GB of RAM as a single SO-DIMM stick. There is one practical argument in favour of a single stick: it leaves three slots free for expansion. A buyer can add more RAM later without discarding a module. From an upgradeability perspective, 1 x 32GB is more flexible than 2 x 16GB.

But for out-of-the-box performance, two modules would have been the better default configuration. It would enable dual-channel operation immediately and give the system a fairer chance to show what the platform can actually do. For workloads such as compiling, compression, virtualisation, containers, databases, and other parallel tasks, the single-stick setup risks making the machine look slower than it really is.