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llmfit - find local large language models - LinuxLinks
llmfit is a terminal application that helps users find local large language models that are suitable for the hardware they already own.
It detects system resources such as RAM, CPU, and GPU capabilities, estimates whether specific models will run well, ranks them across factors including quality, speed, fit, and context, and presents recommendations through either an interactive terminal interface or a classic command line mode. It also integrates with several local model runtimes so users can see installed models and download compatible ones from supported providers.
This is free and open source software.
GitSocial - Git-native cross-forge collaboration - LinuxLinks
GitSocial is a Git-native collaboration platform that turns a repository into a shared space for posts, issue management, pull request review, and release tracking.
It stores collaboration data inside Git so teams can use familiar workflows such as clone, fetch, push, and mirror across services including GitHub, GitLab, Codeberg, and self-hosted forges.
This is free and open source software.
jsongrep - fast querying of JSON, YAML, TOML, JSONL, CBOR - LinuxLinks
jsongrep is a command-line tool and Rust library for querying structured data with a JSONPath-inspired language based on regular path expressions.
It can read from files or standard input, focuses on matching paths through nested data, and is designed for fast querying of serialized documents rather than transformation pipelines.
This is free and open source software.
Findomain - Rust-based utility for discovering subdomains - LinuxLinks
Findomain is a Rust-based utility for discovering subdomains by querying Certificate Transparency logs and multiple external APIs.
It’s designed for fast enumeration workflows, can resolve discovered hosts for further analysis, and offers ready-to-use Linux binaries alongside source-based installation options.
This is free and open source software.
HiFile - cross-platform file manager that rocks - LinuxLinks
There are commands with run modes, working directory, environment variables, toolbar icons, and keyboard shortcuts. Since my review, releases also added multi-path placeholders for selected files, context-menu integration for commands, a Run again button, and much broader terminal support on Linux.
Linux integration is much deeper than it was in early 2024. HiFile now has a Linux Device manager for mounting and unmounting devices, explicit support for many terminals including ptyxis, elementary terminal, alacritty, kitty, xterm, wezterm, foot, and cosmos-term, and experimental Wayland support aimed at running on distros without X11.
There has also been a lot of performance and polish work. Things like asynchronous loading for the Info panel and quick search, startup improvements of about 400 ms from async loading of recent items, fixes for UI freezes when synchronizing large files, and optimizations for the Navigation Panel when loading slow disks or network paths.
One non-technical but important change: the pricing model changed. My review said only the Linux version was free. In January 2026 HiFile changed so it became free to use on all platforms, and the purchase page now positions the license as an optional way to support development and remove a small footer reminder. Unfortunately that footer reminder does appear under Linux though.
fwatch - configurable file organizer - LinuxLinks
fwatch is a lightweight file organizer written in Go that watches a chosen directory and automatically sorts files into destination folders according to extension-based rules. It’s aimed at keeping areas such as Downloads or document inboxes tidy, with a simple YAML configuration file that lets you define where different file types should be moved.
This is free and open source software.