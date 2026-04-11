Free and Open Source Software

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Internet Society

Final Results of the 2026 Internet Society Board of Trustees Elections and IETF Selections

The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2026 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.

9to5Linux

KDE Frameworks 6.25 Adds Support for Converting Momme Units in KRunner

The KDE Frameworks 6.25 release is here to improve KRunner-powered searches to allow you to convert to and from the “momme” unit, which measures weight for silk textiles, and the message dialogs throughout KDE apps to wrap their text at around 70 characters instead of at a point based on the screen width.

Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Improves the Annotations Browser and Content Server

Coming two weeks after Calibre 9.6, the Calibre 9.7 release is here to improve the annotations browser by allowing you to group results by any field, and improve the content server by implementing a full offline mode when using HTTPS connections to the content server.

PipeWire 1.6.3 Improves RAOP Compatibility to Make It Work on More Devices

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.2, the PipeWire 1.6.3 release is here to align RTP timestamps to make RAOP work on more devices, avoid crashes in RTP streams because of concurrent event emission, and avoid MIDI conversions to and from UMP.

LinuxGizmos.com

F&S M.2 AI Accelerator Uses NXP Ara-240 for Edge Inference Workloads

F&S Elektronik Systeme has introduced an M.2 AI accelerator based on the NXP Ara-240, designed to offload inference workloads from embedded systems. It targets edge applications requiring low-latency processing, including machine vision, multimodal inference, and real-time analytics.

RealSense ID Pro F500 Combines Depth Sensing and On-Device Biometrics

RealSense has introduced the RealSense ID Pro F500, a facial authentication module designed for access control, kiosks, and identity verification systems. The solution combines depth sensing, vision processing, and local computation to support secure biometric authentication without relying on cloud-based processing.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2026

machine learning

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push

  
2026 is set to be l’année de Linux.

 
Mass Layoffs at Red Hat This Week (Hundreds of Engineers Laid Off)

  
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KDE Frameworks 6.25 Adds Support for Converting Momme Units in KRunner

  
KDE Frameworks 6.25 open-source software suite is out now with various improvements and bug fixes for KDE apps and the Plasma desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!

 
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Suppressed by the media industry

 
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Red Hat in IBM clothing


  
 


 
I switched to Ghostty and discovered Linux terminals could actually be fun

  
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Framework is teasing a lot of Linux for its April 21st event

  
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Tighter KDE Connect Integration

  
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I tried CuerdOS and this niche Debian distro is dramatically fast

  
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Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Improves the Annotations Browser and Content Server

  
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BSD leftovers

 
Red Hat Summit 2026 and Red Hat Trying Hard to Sell Slop (to Help IBM Fake Novelty)

  
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Linux-centric Devices and Open Hardware Stories

  
projects and more

 
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Applications nvim-µwiki and macOS app Little Snitch is now available on Linux

  
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GStreamer 1.28.2 Adds Caching Support to NVCodec Plugin to Speed Up Initialization

  
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OpenShot 3.5.1 Video Editor Adds New Optimize Preview Built-In Proxy Workflow

  
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New Issue of Linux Magazine, #306

  
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PipeWire 1.6.3 Improves RAOP Compatibility to Make It Work on More Devices

  
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Android Leftovers

  
Google Photos On Android Just Got A Feature It's Needed For Years

 
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