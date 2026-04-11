llmfit is a terminal application that helps users find local large language models that are suitable for the hardware they already own.

It detects system resources such as RAM, CPU, and GPU capabilities, estimates whether specific models will run well, ranks them across factors including quality, speed, fit, and context, and presents recommendations through either an interactive terminal interface or a classic command line mode. It also integrates with several local model runtimes so users can see installed models and download compatible ones from supported providers.

This is free and open source software.