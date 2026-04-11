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Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance | GamingOnLinux
VRAM management on Linux with AMD GPUs is about to get a whole lot better - which is great news for gaming, especially on the lower-end or hitting VRAM limits. Coming from Natalie Vock, an independent contractor for Valve who has been working on the open source AMD Mesa graphics drivers and it all sounds incredibly impressive.
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Valve developer makes Linux gaming better on 8GB graphics cards
Gaming on Linux with a graphics card with 8GB or less of VRAM just got a bit easier, thanks to Valve developer Natalie Vock. She recently created fixes that ensure limited VRAM is prioritised for games, thereby improving performance, preventing stutters and generally making for a smoother gaming experience.
But why were these fixes required in the first place? In essence, the Linux kernel doesn't differentiate between games and non-games out of the box when it comes to video memory requests, so in scenarios where that memory is full, a running game might be evicted from VRAM instead of a background task like Chrome, Discord or even Steam.
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Valve Linux dev ‘fixes’ VRAM usage so you can use an 8GB graphics card with fewer stutters and slowdowns
A 21-year-old student working as an independent contractor for Valve says they have “fixed” the issue of poor VRAM management on low-end GPUs when using Linux drivers. Natalie Vock, alias pixelcluster, primarily works on RADV (a Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs) and has published a lengthy blog post about new patches to the Linux kernel and KDE.
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XDA ☛ A Valve engineer just stopped Linux from stealing VRAM from your 8GB GPU
One of the coolest things about Linux distros is that, if someone has a problem with the OS, they can whip up a solution themselves and have it added to Linux proper. For example, there is someone who has made it her life's mission to add every rhythm game controller possible to Linux's kernel. Nobody else was doing it, so she did it instead.