Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance

Gaming on Linux with a graphics card with 8GB or less of VRAM just got a bit easier, thanks to Valve developer Natalie Vock. She recently created fixes that ensure limited VRAM is prioritised for games, thereby improving performance, preventing stutters and generally making for a smoother gaming experience.

But why were these fixes required in the first place? In essence, the Linux kernel doesn't differentiate between games and non-games out of the box when it comes to video memory requests, so in scenarios where that memory is full, a running game might be evicted from VRAM instead of a background task like Chrome, Discord or even Steam.