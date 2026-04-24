news
Mozilla: PostgreSQL Tie-in, WebExtensions API Changes, Thunderbird Mobile Progress Report, and Towards a Telemetry (Surveillance) Taxonomy
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Wil Clouser: Firefox Sync adds official PostgreSQL support
The Sync Storage team has landed official PostgreSQL support for Firefox Sync.
Historically, Sync has only officially supported Surveillance Giant Google Spanner as a storage backend, with MySQL working unofficially. That has been a pretty high barrier to entry for people self-hosting their own services.
With PostgreSQL support, we hope to make self-hosting more approachable and continue supporting people who want the agency of hosting their data on infrastructure they control.
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: WebExtensions API Changes (Firefox 149-152)
Intro
Hey everyone, we’ve been working on some exciting changes, and want to share them with you.
But first, let me introduce myself. I am Christos, the new Sr. Developer Relations engineer in Add-ons, and I’m excited to write my first post on the Add-ons engineering blog.
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Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Blog: Mobile Progress Report – April 2026
It’s been a very busy couple of months as we’ve reworked processes & priorities and established a roadmap for both iOS and Android. We are determining how best we can coordinate with the community, and think that our roadmap for the year has a good balance of fixes and features. Today, I want to talk about our contributors and pull requests, Notifications in the Android app, progress in the iOS app, and an overview of our roadmap for both apps this year.
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Towards a Telemetry Taxonomy
Leif Oines talks about an effort to define a more complete taxonomy for Mozilla's data.