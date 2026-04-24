Framework Modularity and Lenovo ThinkPad T450 Reborn for Hacking

A week or so ago, I talked about how I might have killed my Framework 13 by dumping a full mug of coffee over it while it was running.

In that last post I explained how I'd stripped the laptop down and was waiting for some isopropyl alcohol (IPA) to be delivered so I could more thoroughly clean it. Well dear reader, the IPA turned up, I cleaned it as best I could, and left it for 24 hours to dry off.

The next day I came back to it, re-assembled it and hit the power button with a fair amount of trepidation.

[...]

In my desperation, I contacted Framework support and explained the whole saga to see if there was anything I was missing.

There wasn't. They told me that the LED pattern I was seeing when powered on was indicative of a communication error with the board, so it's dead and needed to be replaced.

Problem is, a new board is £700 (~$950) and I didn't fancy shelling out that much money out of my own pocket, so I contacted my home insurance provider to make a claim, and to be fair they were great.