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Framework Modularity and Lenovo ThinkPad T450 Reborn for Hacking
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Peta Pixel ☛ Framework’s New Laptop Is ‘the MacBook Pro for Linux Users’
Framework arrived on the scene with its debut Laptop 13 back in early 2021, touting its modularity, customizability, and extreme repairability. The company arrived with big dreams of totally disrupting the “incredibly broken” computing market. While this dream remains in progress, Framework has left its mark, and its brand-new, redesigned Framework Laptop 13 Pro carries the torch forward in interesting ways, doubling down on the goals of its predecessor.
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Kev Quirk ☛ Update on My Coffee Ridden Framework 13
A week or so ago, I talked about how I might have killed my Framework 13 by dumping a full mug of coffee over it while it was running.
In that last post I explained how I'd stripped the laptop down and was waiting for some isopropyl alcohol (IPA) to be delivered so I could more thoroughly clean it. Well dear reader, the IPA turned up, I cleaned it as best I could, and left it for 24 hours to dry off.
The next day I came back to it, re-assembled it and hit the power button with a fair amount of trepidation.
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In my desperation, I contacted Framework support and explained the whole saga to see if there was anything I was missing.
There wasn't. They told me that the LED pattern I was seeing when powered on was indicative of a communication error with the board, so it's dead and needed to be replaced.
Problem is, a new board is £700 (~$950) and I didn't fancy shelling out that much money out of my own pocket, so I contacted my home insurance provider to make a claim, and to be fair they were great.
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Hacker Noon ☛ The $118 Powerhouse: Resurrecting a 'Parts-Only' T450 into a 2026 Linux HackPad
n an era of $2,000 "pro" laptops with soldered RAM and zero-repairability scores, I decided to prove a point. As a 30-year veteran of the industry, I know that hardware doesn't die—it just gets neglected.
I recently acquired a "parts-only" Lenovo ThinkPad T450 for a handful of dollars. It was a mess: an unplugged internal battery, a faulty RAM stick, and a chassis covered in the grime of a previous life. To most, it was e-waste. To me, it was the perfect canvas for a high-performance "HackPad."