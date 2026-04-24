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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 24, 2026



Quoting: Ubuntu 26.10 (Stonking Stingray) release date & schedule - OMG! Ubuntu —

The Ubuntu 26.10 release date and those of other notable milestones in the next development cycle have now been shared by Canonical but, given the nature of development, should be considered tentative – plans can and do change.

The most significant date in the 26.10 schedule, besides the final release, is that of feature freeze on August 10, 2026. This is the date at which (in theory1) new features stop being added so that the focus can move to bug fixing and cleanups.

That’s the date by which the character of the Stonking Stingray will reveal itself, while UI freeze a month later is when the personality becomes apparent, i.e., when any new artwork, theme changes and user-facing adjustments need to be in place.