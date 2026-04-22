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PipeWire 1.6.4 Improves ALSA Sequencer Port Names, Fixes More Bugs
Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.
PipeWire 1.6.4 also adds support for LADSPA_PATH ending with /, improves LADSPA plugin loading, allows negative gain in the audio mixer, fixes a segfault in the ALSA Sequencer when removing devices in some cases, and fixes crop metadata for GStreamer support.