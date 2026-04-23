news
today's leftovers
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Audiocasts/Shows
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The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 488
This week Singpolyma joins us to talk about the Cheogram web app. We talk about NASA's Orion Artemis II Optical Communications System (O2O) and how it's changing the way long distance communication works!
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs live stream with Sacha Chua on 2026-04-30 17:30 Europe/Athens
Mark your calendar for next Thursday. I will do another live stream with Sacha Chua. We will talk about Emacs and I will check on her progress since our last meeting. I am looking forward to it!
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Kodsnack ☛ Kodsnack 699 - A two-IDE person, with Shawn Wildermuth
Fredrik chats to Shawn Wildermuth about evolving in the world of software development, small changes adding up, developer hiring, not chasing the new thing, and quite a bit more.
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Graphics Stack
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Collabora ☛ Making the invisible audible: Building an OpenXR experience for ocean protection
Using our XR expertise, Collabora created a standalone XR experience for our 1% for the Planet partner, SOMAR, to showcase the direct impact of underwater noise pollution on marine life.
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Applications
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ New performance tuning possibilities in syslog-ng
On April’s fool’s day, I shared that syslog-ng can reach 7 million EPS. This test lab result was in part possible thanks to a few performance enhancements coming to syslog-ng version 4.12.
How 7 million EPS is possible? Before diving deeper, let me repeat it: 7 million EPS is just a lab testing result, not (yet) possible in the real world. However, the technologies enabling this are already available on the development branch of syslog-ng, or have been available for ages, just not tested or promoted enough.
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Barry Kauler ☛ ROX-Filer crashes, rolled back
Forum member don570 reported the problem, I have confirmed:
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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BSD
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Miod Vallat ☛ Math is hard
When developing software to run in a Unix environment, you will often be able to use the same system features and benefit from good developer tools, regardless of the particular platform you're working on, as most processors will provide a rich instruction set and virtual memory, among other things.
When you're on the other side of the fence, and working in the kernel, all the gory details which will heavily differ across platforms can no longer be ignored, and sometimes, the shortcomings of a given processor architecture can become a real pain in the arse.
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Wouter Groeneveld ☛ Hello Again, SuSE Linux | Brain Baking
It’s good to see you again, old friend. It’s been a while. Twenty-three years, you say? How come we managed to drift apart that far? I know, I know, I betrayed you. But my room was cold at night and Gentoo offered me the ability to keep on compiling. And then I betrayed GNU/Linux for FreeBSD. And then I switched the demon for the apple. I’ve been on an apple diet for so long now, I can barely remember the tux.
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