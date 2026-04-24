news
Games: Steam Deck, Sudden Strike 5, DEATH STRANDING 2, and More
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Valve make steps to improve Steam Deck Verification, giving developers more performance data | GamingOnLinux
Valve revealed an update for game developers on Steam, giving some access to more data on how their games perform on the Linux-powered (SteamOS) Steam Deck.
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WWII real-time tactics game Sudden Strike 5 is out now and Steam Deck Verified | GamingOnLinux
Sudden Strike 5 is the latest WWII real-time tactical strategy game from Kite Games and Kalypso Media. It just released today and it's even Steam Deck Verified.
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DEATH STRANDING 2 gets better performance for Steam Deck along with other general improvements | GamingOnLinux
Nixxes and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS just released another patch for DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH bringing various improvements like better Steam Deck performance. Great to see such attention for the game after the initial PC release!
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Deep survival game Vintage Story gets Fishing, Mechanisms, Metalworking and more | GamingOnLinux
Vintage Story is a deep survival game that just expanded to include even more features, it's really something impressive now. If you like the idea of Minecraft or Hytale, but want something firmly focused on in-depth survival mechanics then Vintage Story is definitely one you need to check out.
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Modular vehicle-building survivor-like TerraTech Legion has a new must-play demo | GamingOnLinux
TerraTech Legion is releasing soon (April 30th) and now there's a refreshed up to date demo for you to try before you buy and I do suggest you give it a go! I'm really hyped for this one to arrive.
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Build up your strategy collection in the Your Move Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
With some games you definitely don't want to sleep on, the Your Move Humble Bundle brings some tactical strategy titles for you. Below the cut you'll get a list of all the games and their different ratings. Along with each being a Steam link for more info.
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The classic Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri from 1996 has a surprise update from Nightdive Studios | GamingOnLinux
Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri originally released back in 1996 has received a surprise update from Nightdive Studios to add a few upgrades. It was originally made by Looking Glass Studios the same who made the likes of System Shock and Thief: The Dark Project.
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Factory 95 is a clever automation sim inspired by Windows 95 and PowerPoint out now | GamingOnLinux
Inspired by the old Windows 95 theme and classic PowerPoint, Factory 95 is a fresh retro-styled automation sim out now with Linux support. This is the first game from developer Macrobit Interactive and looks rather clever.
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More Square Enix titles arrive on GOG with multiple titles from the SaGa series | GamingOnLinux
SaGa arrives on GOG for DRM-free fans to grab a slice of more Square Enix classics. GOG announced multiple titles arrived today, along with discounts on each of them it's a good time to grab them.
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Heroic Games Launcher gets a slick full-screen console-like mode | GamingOnLinux
Heroic Games Launcher version 2.21 is out now bringing with it a major new feature - adding in a full-screen console-like display mode. Making it far prettier and even more usable with a gamepad, it's a great fit for TV PCs when installing games from the likes of Epic and GOG on Linux / SteamOS.