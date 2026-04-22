news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2026



Quoting: Zorin OS 18.1 released - and the Lite edition reappears —

The latest point release of Zorin OS is here, as an interesting alternative to Linux Mint for those still searching for a replacement for Windows 10 as the dust settles over the ruins.

Zorin OS 18.1 is out. This is the first point release of the company's Ubuntu Noble-based series, arriving some six months after Zorin OS 18, whose beta version we looked at in September last year. This release picks up the updates from February's Ubuntu 24.04.4, including kernel 6.17 from the Ubuntu Questing Quokka release.