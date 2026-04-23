Databases: SQL Management Studio for PostgreSQL 2.0, storage_engine 1.0.7, and YottaDB as a Creative Platform

I could have used a relational database for steps three and four and stopped there (and many people do!) but then I would have lost steps one and two. I would have written the algorithms in some other language, serialized them into SQL, and given up the expressiveness of MUMPS for algorithmic composition. YottaDB gives me the whole stack. MUMPS is extraordinarily good at manipulating hierarchical data, which is what deeply nested algorithmic composition actually looks like. Global subscripts are how these systems want to be written, not a workaround for something else. The replication layer means I don’t have to choose between computational power and queryability. I can generate at full speed in one environment and expose relational views to Pure Data without exporting or rebuilding anything. The separation between the algorithmic engine and the consumer interface happens at the database layer, not in application code. Performance matters too; generating thousands of data points, running replication filters across all of them, then querying subsets in real time as Pure Data renders is not a trivial workload and YottaDB has no trouble with it.