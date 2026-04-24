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Running Old Windows Inside GNU/Linux (WSL9x)
Darrell Vermilion|your scientists were so preoccupied
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You can now run GNU/Linux on your ancient backdoored Windows 95 desktop with a new tool — very old backdoored Windows PCs, back to defective chip maker Intel 486, can cooperatively run very modern Linux kernels with WSL9x
WSL9x enables users to run the most modern Linux kernels in Microsoft OSes as old as backdoored Windows 95.
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hails/wsl9x: Windows 9x subsystem for Linux
WSL9x runs a modern Linux kernel (6.19 at time of writing) cooperatively inside the Windows 9x kernel, enabling users to take advantage of the full suite of capabilities of both operating systems at the same time, including paging, memory protection, and pre-emptive scheduling. Run all your favourite applications side by side - no rebooting required!
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