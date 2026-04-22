Availability of EasyOS Version 7.2.99 and More EasyOS News

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PipeWire 1.6.4 Improves ALSA Sequencer Port Names, Fixes More Bugs

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.

QEMU 11.0 Released with New CPU Model for Intel Diamond Rapids

Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.

Mozilla Thunderbird 150 Brings Support for Generating Unobtrusive Signatures

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.

Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

Framework Laptop 13 Pro features a 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen matte anti-glare display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880×1920 pixels resolution, 700nits brightness, 1800:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, per-panel color calibration, and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded in a partnership with Ubuntu maker Canonical.

Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps

As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.

VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.

Archinstall 4.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds Support for Installing Additional Fonts

Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Is Slated for Release on October 15th, 2026

Ubuntu 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” will be Canonical’s 45th Ubuntu release, and it’s an interim one that will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until June 2027, targeting bleeding-edge Ubuntu users who are willing to trade Ubuntu LTS’s stability for the latest technologies.

Firefox 150 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 150 include support for the GTK emoji picker on Linux to let you insert emoji by using the Ctrl+. keyboard shortcut, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the Firefox PDF viewer, including moving, copying, and deleting pages. Mozilla also says that it now offers an RPM package for Linux.

LXQt 2.4 Desktop Environment Released with More Wayland Improvements

Coming more than five months after LXQt 2.3, the LXQt 2.4 release improves Wayland support with separate settings for Wayland and X11 sessions, the ability to open the main menu with a shortcut, a tooltip on how to configure shortcut selectors in panel menus, and better support of desktop items on multi-screen setups.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.10

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

Availability of EasyOS Version 7.2.99 and More EasyOS News

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2026

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