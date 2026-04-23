news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
EPO President to Meet the Union, But He Needs to Resign
Colleagues or workers of the EPO have only just been told that the boyfriend of the sister of "Cocaine Communication Manager" will be talking to the union (SUEPO) tomorrow mornin
-
SLAPP Censorship - Part 54 Out of 200: Alex-Matt/Automate Twin Cases, Separated at Birth, Drafted by Brett Wilson LLP and 5RB
Perhaps their solicitor K.C. (not the legal title) sought actual redemption and followed the Cross, not the dagger
-
When Peak Oil Isn't Just "Alarmist Propaganda"
the current conditions favour less consumption
-
'Nuclear Winter' at Microsoft This Summer?
At Microsoft so far this year there have been many layoffs, but the company tries to keep them secret
-
EPO Cocainegate Escalates - Part IV - António Campinos Allegedly Sleeping With Sister of "Cocaine Communication Manager" Luis Berenguer to Secure Third Mandate
Based on our understanding, "the f---ing president" Campinos - to quote rather than merely paraphrase his description of himself - is dating Ana Berenguer, sister of "Cocaine Communication Manager" (Luis Berenguer) and daughter of another Luis Berenguer, a friend of the late Jorge Campinos (António's father)
-
Clownflare (Cloudflare) and the 'Ecosystem' It Wants to Replace
Vercel & Next.JS Hacked - Nothing New to Report
New
-
Upcoming Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Not Limited to Gaming/XBox
from Microsoft staff
-
What Could Run the World Instead of "Linux"
Had it not been for GNU (the software, the licence, the compiler GCC), we'd probably not have Linux and perhaps BSD would be more widespread (no copyleft, so expect proprietary derivatives)
-
IBM's Shares Have Just Collapsed Again as a Result of the Phony 'Results'
Of course all the so-called news is shallow parroting of IBM or "churnalism" void of real analysis
-
Gemini Links 22/04/2026: Movies, Vim, and Bash
Links for the day
-
International Business Machines Corporation: Paying Peanuts, Getting Monkeys
they don't pay enough to retain key people
-
No, Finding Security Bugs Takes Time and Care (Human Touch, Real Grasp of Real Code)
This too shall pass
-
Move to GNU/Linux, Save This Planet
If you are an environmentalist, it's hard to justify still using stuff from Apple or Microsoft
-
Combatting Racist Abuse
Take racism seriously
-
They've Failed to Ruin Our Community, But They Still Try
The cost of liberty is not zero. The cost of it can be supremely high.
-
IBM "Results" as a Smokescreen to Distract From Mass Layoffs at IBM Every Month in 2026
How can we as a society function if we do not get properly informed and educated about what goes on around us?
-
Links 22/04/2026: LLM Slop "Damaging Users’ Cognitive Abilities", UK-based Publishers Urge CMA to Curb Slop-Wielding Plagiarists Like GAFAM
Links for the day
-
Today, or Tonight, Look for What IBM is Hiding, Not What It's Telling Shareholders
It shapes the narrative while cooking the books
-
Brett Wilson LLP Working for Racists and Losing (at the Same Time It Works for Men Who Assault Women in America)
Brett Wilson LLP is basically attacking whistleblowers
-
The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part IV - Demanding Respect From Those You Are Attacking and Robbing
"literature" aimed at staff looks increasingly comical, hypocritical, one might say inappropriate
-
What It Will Take for More Nations in Europe to Move Fully to GNU/Linux
It would be false to say that France is hostile towards the US
-
Gemini Links 22/04/2026: Voyage into Cheapness, Heat and Pressure in a Contained Ideal Gas, Tidepools
Links for the day
-
Links 22/04/2026: YouTube Deletes Channels to Promote US Hegemony, "Kash Patel’s Defamation Suit Against The Atlantic Is Designed To Generate Headlines, Not Win In Court"
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
IRC logs for Tuesday, April 21, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):