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LinuxGizmos.com

LeafKVM KVM-over-IP device launches with RV1126B platform and touchscreen

LeafKVM has entered crowdfunding on Crowd Supply following its earlier pre-launch coverage, introducing a revised hardware configuration while maintaining its focus as a compact, self-contained KVM-over-IP device. The system provides remote keyboard, video, and mouse access to computers, servers, and other HDMI sources without requiring software on the target machine.

Internet Society

Climate and Environmental Sustainability Within the IETF and IRTF

As we celebrate Earth Day 2026, what is the technical community—the people who actually build and operate the Internet—doing about climate and environmental sustainability?

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.10

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Firefox 151 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with Improved Settings

It’s all about the Settings in Firefox 151, which have been slightly revamped to make them easier to navigate and more centralized, as the “Extensions and themes” and “Firefox support” were moved from the bottom of the settings sidebar under the settings categories.

Linux Kernel 6.19 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 7.0

Released on February 8th, 2026, Linux kernel 6.19 introduced new features like support for the AMD Smart Data Cache Injection (SDCI) feature, support for multiple processors for User-mode Linux (UML), support for PCIe link encryption and device authentication security features, and initial support for the Intel Linear Address-Space Separation (LASS) hardware-based security feature.

PipeWire 1.6.4 Improves ALSA Sequencer Port Names, Fixes More Bugs

Coming two weeks after PipeWire 1.6.3, the PipeWire 1.6.4 release is here to improve ALSA Sequencer port names, as PipeWire failed to recognize a client name from a JACK Midi port name created by MidiBridge due to a missing second colon character.

QEMU 11.0 Released with New CPU Model for Intel Diamond Rapids

Highlights of QEMU 11.0 include a new CPU model for Intel Diamond Rapids, a new “nitro” accelerator to run Nitro Enclaves natively, support for CET virtualization on KVM, support for native context drivers to the virtio-gpu graphics driver, and support for LAN configuration commands in the simulated BMC.

Mozilla Thunderbird 150 Brings Support for Generating Unobtrusive Signatures

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 150 include support for generating Unobtrusive Signatures (OpenPGP), support for copying address book cards to the clipboard as vCards, and the ability to reorganize PDF pages directly in the PDF viewer.

Framework Announces Framework Laptop 13 Pro with Touchscreen Display

Framework Laptop 13 Pro features a 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen matte anti-glare display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880×1920 pixels resolution, 700nits brightness, 1800:1 contrast, 100% sRGB color gamut, per-panel color calibration, and up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and Ubuntu Linux pre-loaded in a partnership with Ubuntu maker Canonical.

Colorado Age Attestation Bill May Exclude Open Source OSes and Apps

As you may know, several US states are discussing a Digital Age Assurance Act law that mandates that operating system providers and application developers implement age verification measures to protect minors online, which may require users to input their birth date during the initial setup.

VirtualBox 7.2.8 Released with Support for Linux 7.0, Guest Time Accounting

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.2.6, the VirtualBox 7.2.8 release introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series, support for guest time accounting, and support for Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) kernel on Oracle Linux 9.

Archinstall 4.3 Arch Linux Installer Adds Support for Installing Additional Fonts

Coming only a few days after Archinstall 4.2, the Archinstall 4.3 release introduces a new “Additional fonts” section in the Applications menu that lets you search for and select additional fonts for your new Arch Linux systems (see it in action in the screenshot above).

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2026,
updated Apr 23, 2026

A French Woman and Child

Updated This Past Day

  1. EPO President to Meet the Union, But He Needs to Resign
    Colleagues or workers of the EPO have only just been told that the boyfriend of the sister of "Cocaine Communication Manager" will be talking to the union (SUEPO) tomorrow mornin
  2. SLAPP Censorship - Part 54 Out of 200: Alex-Matt/Automate Twin Cases, Separated at Birth, Drafted by Brett Wilson LLP and 5RB
    Perhaps their solicitor K.C. (not the legal title) sought actual redemption and followed the Cross, not the dagger
  3. When Peak Oil Isn't Just "Alarmist Propaganda"
    the current conditions favour less consumption
  4. 'Nuclear Winter' at Microsoft This Summer?
    At Microsoft so far this year there have been many layoffs, but the company tries to keep them secret
  5. EPO Cocainegate Escalates - Part IV - António Campinos Allegedly Sleeping With Sister of "Cocaine Communication Manager" Luis Berenguer to Secure Third Mandate
    Based on our understanding, "the f---ing president" Campinos - to quote rather than merely paraphrase his description of himself - is dating Ana Berenguer, sister of "Cocaine Communication Manager" (Luis Berenguer) and daughter of another Luis Berenguer, a friend of the late Jorge Campinos (António's father)
  6. Clownflare (Cloudflare) and the 'Ecosystem' It Wants to Replace
    Vercel & Next.JS Hacked - Nothing New to Report

    New

  7. Upcoming Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Not Limited to Gaming/XBox
    from Microsoft staff
  8. What Could Run the World Instead of "Linux"
    Had it not been for GNU (the software, the licence, the compiler GCC), we'd probably not have Linux and perhaps BSD would be more widespread (no copyleft, so expect proprietary derivatives)
  9. IBM's Shares Have Just Collapsed Again as a Result of the Phony 'Results'
    Of course all the so-called news is shallow parroting of IBM or "churnalism" void of real analysis
  10. Gemini Links 22/04/2026: Movies, Vim, and Bash
    Links for the day
  11. International Business Machines Corporation: Paying Peanuts, Getting Monkeys
    they don't pay enough to retain key people
  12. No, Finding Security Bugs Takes Time and Care (Human Touch, Real Grasp of Real Code)
    This too shall pass
  13. Move to GNU/Linux, Save This Planet
    If you are an environmentalist, it's hard to justify still using stuff from Apple or Microsoft
  14. Combatting Racist Abuse
    Take racism seriously
  15. They've Failed to Ruin Our Community, But They Still Try
    The cost of liberty is not zero. The cost of it can be supremely high.
  16. IBM "Results" as a Smokescreen to Distract From Mass Layoffs at IBM Every Month in 2026
    How can we as a society function if we do not get properly informed and educated about what goes on around us?
  17. Links 22/04/2026: LLM Slop "Damaging Users’ Cognitive Abilities", UK-based Publishers Urge CMA to Curb Slop-Wielding Plagiarists Like GAFAM
    Links for the day
  18. Today, or Tonight, Look for What IBM is Hiding, Not What It's Telling Shareholders
    It shapes the narrative while cooking the books
  19. Brett Wilson LLP Working for Racists and Losing (at the Same Time It Works for Men Who Assault Women in America)
    Brett Wilson LLP is basically attacking whistleblowers
  20. The Corrupt Lecture the Non-Corrupt - Part IV - Demanding Respect From Those You Are Attacking and Robbing
    "literature" aimed at staff looks increasingly comical, hypocritical, one might say inappropriate
  21. What It Will Take for More Nations in Europe to Move Fully to GNU/Linux
    It would be false to say that France is hostile towards the US
  22. Gemini Links 22/04/2026: Voyage into Cheapness, Heat and Pressure in a Contained Ideal Gas, Tidepools
    Links for the day
  23. Links 22/04/2026: YouTube Deletes Channels to Promote US Hegemony, "Kash Patel’s Defamation Suit Against The Atlantic Is Designed To Generate Headlines, Not Win In Court"
    Links for the day
  24. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  25. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
    IRC logs for Tuesday, April 21, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Wednesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-04-16 to 2026-04-22
    3960 /about.shtml
    1665 /index.shtml
    1127 /irc.shtml
    1013 /n/2026/04/19/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_I_Cocaine_Abuse_in_Family_of_Cam.shtml
    986 /n/2026/04/20/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_52_Out_of_200_Phil_Golding_Appointed_Bar_.shtml
    975 /browse/latest.shtml
    964 /n/2026/04/17/ActBlue_former_IT_boss_disappearance_Decklin_Foster_Debian_Harv.shtml
    961 /n/2026/04/18/GAFAM_Decided_to_Stop_Old_Formats_From_Working_Format_Shifting_.shtml
    916 /n/2026/04/16/Gemini_Links_16_04_2026_LLM_Nuisance_Identity_Systems_Surveilla.shtml
    787 /n/2026/04/20/3_400_Gemini_Capsules_Accessible_and_Known_to_Lupa_A_Geminispac.shtml
    782 /browse/index.shtml
    759 /n/2026/04/14/Gemini_Links_14_04_2026_Greed_Versus_Stability_Board_and_Card_G.shtml
    730 /n/2026/04/15/Gemini_Links_15_04_2026_Organiding_bashrc_with_Imports_Odd%CE%BC_as_.shtml
    699 /n/2026/04/20/This_Morning_The_Register_MS_Published_SPAM_With_AI_36_Times_in.shtml
    658 /n/2026/04/19/Links_19_04_2026_Mass_Layoffs_at_GAFAM_Again_10_Laid_Off_Azure_.shtml
    650 /n/2026/04/19/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    641 /n/2026/04/16/The_Register_MS_Has_Published_Article_With_AI_18_Times_in_it_Cl.shtml
    636 /n/2026/04/21/The_Register_MS_Has_Just_Published_Another_SPAM_Article_for_Slo.shtml
    629 /n/2026/04/16/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    621 /n/2026/04/16/Going_Offline_is_Not_Primitivism.shtml
    619 /n/2026/04/17/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    616 /n/2026/04/20/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_II_Cocaine_Communication_Manager.shtml
    613 /n/2026/04/18/Links_17_04_2026_I_Hate_the_Internet_and_Fake_Wallet_in_Apple_A.shtml
    611 /n/2026/04/17/Massive_Cross_Site_Strike_at_the_EPO_Today.shtml
    610 /n/2026/04/16/Strikes_at_the_EPO_Carry_on_Staff_Union_of_the_European_Patent_.shtml
    603 /n/2026/04/16/SLAPP_Censorship_Part_48_Out_of_200_Brett_Wilson_LLP_and_5RB_Co.shtml
    598 /n/2026/04/17/Gemini_Links_17_04_2026_Getting_competent_in_NixOS_and_Alhena_5.shtml
    595 /n/2026/04/19/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_April_18_2026.shtml
    593 /n/2026/04/15/Links_15_04_2026_Geelong_Corio_Refinery_Fire_Journalist_Sentenc.shtml
    583 /n/2026/04/16/In_Europe_More_People_Turn_to_Russia_for_Answers_Not_Microsoft.shtml
    582 /n/2026/04/19/Uplifting_Mood_in_Manchester.shtml
    580 /n/2026/04/17/Links_17_04_2026_SRA_Breaks_Its_Own_Rules_as_Solicitor_Attempts.shtml
    577 /n/2026/04/16/The_EFF_Is_Hardly_Doing_Anything_Anymore.shtml
    574 /n/2026/04/19/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_I_EPO_Management_Talks.shtml
    572 /n/2026/04/20/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    567 /n/2026/04/16/IRC_Proceedings_Wednesday_April_15_2026.shtml
    563 /n/2026/04/17/European_Patent_Office_EPO_Strikes_and_Other_Industrial_Actions.shtml
    563 /n/2026/04/16/Red_Hat_Staff_IBM_Red_Hat_Laid_Off_About_400_Engineers_the_Medi.shtml
    560 /n/2026/04/20/The_Corrupt_Lecture_the_Non_Corrupt_Part_II_It_s_About_Politics.shtml
    559 /n/2026/04/16/Richard_Stallman_Lecture_in_GDC_Auditorium_in_Austin_Texas.shtml
    557 /n/2026/04/20/Debian_Has_a_New_Project_Leader_DPL.shtml
    555 /n/2026/04/20/Links_20_04_2026_Brave_Origin_Nightly_Scuttling_USAID_Gives_Sof.shtml
    548 /n/2026/04/18/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    548 /n/2026/04/17/Links_17_04_2026_We_Cannot_Lose_Sight_of_Ukraine_and_When_Leade.shtml
    546 /n/2026/04/17/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_April_16_2026.shtml
    542 /n/2026/04/18/Links_18_04_2026_Microsoft_s_PR_Department_Waggener_Edstrom_and.shtml
    542 /n/2026/04/18/The_Work_to_rule_is_Having_Effect_at_the_European_Patent_Office.shtml
    541 /n/2026/04/21/EPO_Cocainegate_Escalates_Part_III_Connected_Families_The_Cocai.shtml
    539 /n/2026/04/19/If_You_re_Against_War_Why_Would_You_Pay_IBM_Red_Hat.shtml
    539 /n/2026/04/16/Links_16_04_2026_Roblox_Launching_Roblox_Kids_Accounts_and_Deep.shtml
    538 /n/2026/04/17/Behind_the_Scenes_With_Richard_Stallman.shtml
    537 /n/2026/04/16/It_s_Not_About_the_Head_It_s_About_the_Masters_and_Funding.shtml
    536 /n/2026/04/16/Microsoft_Uses_Slop_to_Bribe_at_No_Cost_Nations_That_Otherwise_.shtml
    534 /n/2026/04/18/What_EPO_Staff_the_Staff_Union_of_the_European_Patent_Office_SU.shtml
    528 /n/2026/04/18/Network_Maintenance_Next_Friday.shtml
    522 /n/2026/04/19/Links_19_04_2026_Introducing_Fighting_Fascism_Podcast_and_Kyiv_.shtml
    522 /n/2026/04/16/Gemini_Links_16_04_2026_Nocturnal_Pulse_Unpersoned_Outlaws_and_.shtml

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